Beacon Behavioral Health Awarded Intensive Outpatient Program Accreditation from Joint Commission

Beacon Behavioral Health, a leading provider of mental health services, has earned Intensive Outpatient Program Accreditation from Joint Commission.

“This Gold Seal of Approval® is not just a symbol on the wall. It reflects our daily commitment to patient safety, quality care, and continuous improvement across every site we operate." ” — Sean Wendell, CEO of Beacon Behavioral Health

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beacon Behavioral Health , a leading provider of mental health services across Louisiana, has earned Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) Accreditation from Joint Commission for all of its IOP locations. This achievement marks a major milestone in Beacon’s commitment to safe, high-quality care. Joint Commission is an independent, evidence-based standards setting organization that sets the benchmark for safe, high-quality patient care through healthcare accreditation. Beacon Behavioral Health underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite survey in October of this year. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission surveyors assessed compliance across key areas such as emergency management, environment of care, infection prevention and control, leadership, medication management, and performance improvement.“Earning accreditation for all seven of our IOP locations is proof of the incredible dedication of our staff and clinicians,” said Sean Wendell, CEO of Beacon Behavioral Health. “This Gold Seal of Approvalis not just a symbol on the wall. It reflects our daily commitment to patient safety, quality care, and continuous improvement across every site we operate. Our teams show up for patients, every day, and this accreditation validates that work.”Joint Commission surveyors conducted on-site observations and interviews to identify performance strengths and opportunities for continued improvement. With decades of expertise and a data-driven accreditation process, Joint Commission helps ensure healthcare organizations adhere to leading quality and safety practices, fostering a culture of continuous improvement and commitment to better patient care.“Joint Commission congratulates Beacon Behavioral Health for achieving accreditation for all seven IOP locations by demonstrating its focus on delivering safe and effective care of the highest quality and value,” says Ken Grubbs, DNP, MBA, RN, executive vice president of Accreditation and Certification Operations and chief nursing officer, Joint Commission. “Through the accreditation process, we worked closely with Beacon Behavioral Health to enable and affirm the highest standards of healthcare quality and patient safety. Together, we are elevating care for all patients, and we appreciate Beacon Behavioral Health’s collaboration throughout this process.”Beacon Behavioral Health prepared for the accreditation process through comprehensive staff training, continuous review of clinical protocols, and regular internal audits to ensure standards compliance at every IOP location.For more information, please contact the Beacon Behavioral Team, beaconbh.com ##Beacon Behavioral offers intensive outpatient and inpatient programs, providing comprehensive and confidential treatment to those suffering from depression and other mood disorders, changes in behavior, psychosis, and significant declines in functioning. Beacon is staffed with multidisciplinary treatment teams that strive to provide compassionate care, timely admittance, and effective communication at every stage of the patient experience. To learn more, visit www.beaconbh.com

