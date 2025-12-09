California Closets Opens State-of-the-Art Raleigh Facility to Serve Growing Demand

The new facility enables the California Closets region to achieve a more efficient production process and faster turnaround times. California Closets Raleigh is the flagship location of the California Closets North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia franchise.

California Closets North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia, is proud to announce the opening of its new production facility in Raleigh.

The facility will make for shorter turnaround times and a smoother experience for our customers, design teams, and trade partners.” — Joe Marengi, Co-Owner

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- California Closets North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia has announced the opening of its new, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Raleigh . This expansion marks a significant milestone for the franchise with increased production capacity, latest technology, and enhanced efficiency, enabling it to meet the growing demand for premium custom storage and organizational solutions across the region.Significant company growth, in terms of team size and customer volume, drove the decision to open the new facility. “We needed a larger space for our growing team and we needed to expand our production capabilities,” said Joe Marengi, Co-Owner of the California Closets franchise. “This expanded facility is a statement of our continued commitment to craftsmanship, how we can better serve our customers and community, and how we will be able to create more local jobs.”The new facility expands the amount of technology the franchise can hold, including additional CNC machines and edge banders. The added space provides the capacity to store greater volumes of materials, streamline workflows, and ensure that every design meets the highest standards and attention to detail. The facility will enable the team to produce faster and more efficiently at the same high standard.“We’ve always utilized the latest equipment in our industry,” Marengi continued, “and now we’ll have more of it. This will make for shorter turnaround times and a smoother experience for our customers, design teams, and trade partners.”The expanded, well-organized workspace enhances efficiency, improving day-to-day operations for installers and allowing designers to execute projects from concept to installation. With their screen-to-machine technology completely activated, California Closets’ machinery is able to cut the exact solutions that customers and designers have created in collaboration with the proprietary California Closets 3D CAD software.“This move has brought incredible energy to our team,” said Marengi. “Everyone feels a renewed sense of pride. It’s a breath of fresh air.”Since its founding, the franchise has expanded from a six-person operation into a regional powerhouse with more than 80 employees across six locations. The new manufacturing site reaffirms California Closets as a leading design resource and local employer in the Carolinas and Virginia.To celebrate this milestone, the company plans to host an open house and trade partner event at the new facility in 2026, offering builders, remodelers, and design professionals an inside look at the hard work and innovation behind every California Closets project.“Ultimately, this expansion speaks to our growth, our incredible team, and the trust our clients have placed in us,” Marengi concluded. “Fifteen years ago, we were a small local operation. Today, we’re proud to serve customers throughout three states with the same dedication to excellence that defines the California Closets brand.”For more information about California Closets and partnership opportunities, visit www.californiaclosets.com North Carolina:Raleigh Area Design Center is conveniently located at 8421 Glenwood Ave. Suite 120, Raleigh, NC 27612Greensboro Area Design Center is conveniently located at 3316 W. Friendly Ave. #103, Greensboro, NC 27410Wilmington Area Design Center is conveniently located at 1113-B Military Cutoff Rd. Wilmington, NC 28405South Carolina:Myrtle Beach Area market is currently being served by the Wilmington Design Center, located at 1113-B Military Cutoff Rd. Wilmington, NC 28405Virginia:Richmond Area Design Center is conveniently located at 2014 Old Brick Rd. Glen Allen, VA 23060Virginia Beach Area Design Center is conveniently located at 1610 Hilltop West Shopping Center, Virginia Beach, VA 23451To book a complimentary design consultation, visit https://www.locations.californiaclosets.com/nc/wilmington About California ClosetsAs leaders in premium and luxury space management, California Closets helps people get more out of their homes while allowing people to show their individuality, add value to their homes, and make their lives easier.Franchise co-owners Joe and Graziella Marengi offer California Closets custom storage solutions throughout North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. They understand the fast pace of people’s lives today and love the way custom storage can transform the most chaotic home into an organized sanctuary. With Design Centers in Raleigh, Greensboro, Wilmington, Virginia Beach, and Richmond, they and their expert teams strive to provide every customer with unrivaled personalized service tailored to their organizational needs.

