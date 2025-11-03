Able&Co. Wins Gold and Silver at the Nationwide 2025 W³ Awards

Able&Co.’s two new W³ awards for the Simply Grande Campaign and the Pivotal Website.

Able&Co. continues its winning streak with Gold and Silver honors for excellence in digital creativity and design.

Being recognized year after year is a testament to our team’s talent and the strength of the partnerships that make this work possible. ” — Jenny Taylor

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Able&Co. , a strategic marketing and communications agency based in Raleigh, is proud to announce two prestigious wins at the 2025 W³ Awards, honoring excellence in digital creativity and design. The agency earned Gold for Best Integrated Campaign for the Simply Grande campaign created for Grande Dunes and Silver for Best Website in the Computer & IT category for its work with Pivotal.The Simply Grande campaign was developed as part of a long-term strategy for Grande Dunes, a premier master-planned community in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The campaign communicates the refined simplicity and elevated lifestyle of the community’s luxury coastal experience. It utilized digital and traditional channels to reach affluent retirees, second-home buyers and luxury-seeking families. With emotionally driven storytelling, custom photography and an integrated media strategy, Simply Grande achieved measurable success, strengthening brand awareness and engagement across all platforms.Able&Co. also received recognition for Pivotal’s website, a comprehensive digital transformation showcasing the company’s new brand identity and voice. The site was built from the ground up with a focus on user experience and intuitive navigation. Every aspect of the Pivotal website mirrors the company’s precision, innovation and expertise. The result is an award-worthy digital experience that communicates technical sophistication with strategic storytelling.“We’re excited to have been honored yet again at the W³ awards,” said Jenny Taylor, President and Chief Growth Officer of Able&Co. “Being recognized year after year is a testament to our team’s talent and the strength of the partnerships that make this work possible. For Simply Grande, we created a campaign that captured the beauty of Grande Dunes and the emotional connection people have with the idea of coastal living. Seeing that vision recognized on a national level is incredibly rewarding.”Taylor continued, “The Pivotal website exemplifies our commitment to strategy-led design. We built it to evolve alongside the brand, giving their team a digital foundation that’s both functional and powerful. Both wins show what happens when creativity and strategy move in perfect sync.”The W³ Awards honor creative excellence on the web by recognizing achievements in websites, online marketing, web video, mobile sites and apps, social, podcasts and emerging technologies. Sanctioned by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA), the competition is judged by an invitation-only panel of industry professionals who evaluate entries at Gold, Silver and Best in Show levels. Designed to celebrate digital innovation at every scale, the W³ Awards recognize work from both boutique agencies and global brands. Applicants for the W³ Awards include nationally recognized names such as Susan G. Komen, AT&T Business, Oura Ring, T-Mobile, Disney and more, placing Able&Co. among a distinguished group of creative leaders.“These recognitions reinforce what we believe at Able&Co., that great marketing is equal parts creative and strategic,” Taylor concluded. “We’re proud to celebrate our clients’ success and our team’s dedication to making these ideas extraordinary.”About Able&Co.Able&Co. is a woman-owned strategic marketing and communications agency in Raleigh, NC. We use our unique combination of relationship chemistry, depth of talent and collective expertise across many industries to create transformative work. When we deliver a project, we deliver long-term success, tremendous value and positive outcomes. We’re experts at influencing the way a brand is perceived, both internally and externally. Our team is committed to doing what is in the client’s best interest, discovering what is vital and delivering total marketing and creative solutions that nurture our clients’ brands and support their business goals.For more information, visit TheAbleAgency.com.

