Stefanie Bell named to list of Top 50 Women We Admire of Raleigh 2025

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Jim Allen Group has a long-established reputation as one of the top real estate firms in the Triangle and beyond, and it takes all of our people to get us there. It’s why we’re proud to announce the exceptional achievements of Stefanie Bell , Vice President of New Homes Sales and Marketing, who was named among the Top 50 Women Leaders of Raleigh for 2025 . This annual distinction, given by the membership organization Women We Admire, honors influential women whose professional achievements and leadership contributions have had a significant impact on the region.Bell, a well-known authority in the Triangle’s new-homes sector, has spent more than two decades guiding builders, developers, homebuyers, and real estate professionals with an approach defined by strategic insight, operational discipline, and integrity. Her leadership has played a central role in the development, launch, and long-term success of numerous award-winning residential communities across the greater Triangle market.“Stefanie has made herself an indispensable part of The Jim Allen Group team for over 20 years. She’s smart, committed to excellence, and has a deep understanding of the new home industry that is unmatched. And she’s proven to be a trusted partner to developers and builders throughout the region,” said Jim Allen, President of The Jim Allen Group. “This recognition fully reflects the substantial influence she’s had on the trajectory of residential growth throughout the Triangle.”A native of the Carolinas, Bell began her career as an entrepreneur in Los Angeles, where she founded and operated a successful skincare business. She brought that combination of creative innovation and business discipline back to North Carolina when she joined The Jim Allen Group in 2002. During that time, she acted as a buyer’s agent and relocation specialist. She was promoted to New Homes Director in 2007 VP Business Development, New Home Sales and Marketing in 2012, a role she still holds today.As VP, Bell oversees business development efforts, directs architectural review processes, and leads strategic planning initiatives for some of the region’s most notable communities. She is widely recognized for her ability to streamline complex development projects, support builder and developer partners with clarity and precision, and champion thoughtful neighborhood design that enhances long-term community value.Bell is also known for fostering professional talent throughout the industry, serving as a mentor to emerging agents and sales and marketing professionals.Bell’s influence extends beyond her work at The Jim Allen Group alone. She is affiliated with the National Association of Home Builders, the Home Builders Association of Raleigh-Wake County, the Tri-County Home Builders Association, the Wake County HBA Parade of Homes Committee, Coldwell Banker Global Luxury, and the Triangle Sales and Marketing Council, where she is a BUILD-PAC chairman. She is also active in multiple local nonprofit organizations.These roles underscore her dedication to advancing the homebuilding profession, supporting advocacy-based initiatives, and contributing to the economic and social vitality of her community.About The Jim Allen GroupThe Jim Allen Group was established in 1983 and has consistently proven to be the market leader in sales and marketing since its inception. Our passion, insight, and expertise mean we are a devoted team that can execute on an ever-changing landscape and also deliver stellar results. The Jim Allen team is a collective powerhouse of top-performing industry professionals, with 100+ agents with over 500 years of experience and knowledge in the Triangle area real estate market and over 30 full-time staff members. Our group is continually motivated by a desire for excellence, success, and generosity. The award-winning Jim Allen Group has listed and closed thousands of homes and offers over hundreds of new home neighborhoods in the Triangle area.For more information, visit jimallen.com.

