Entrex announces Matthew Henderson nominated for Ernst and Young's Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

Entrex is pleased to announce that Matthew Henderson, VP of Finance and Strategy, has been nominated for the EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2025 award.

Matt has been a force in scaling Entrex with discipline and clarity,. His strategic leadership has sharpened our execution. EY’s recognition underscores the caliber of talent driving Entrex forward.”
— Stephen H. Watkins
BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrex is pleased to announce that Matthew Henderson, VP of Finance and Strategy, has been nominated for the EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2025 award. This nomination recognizes Matthew’s leadership in building Entrex’s operational foundation, scaling processes that support the company’s growth, and driving disciplined execution across its energy and financial technology initiatives.

“Matt has been a force in helping us scale Entrex with discipline and clarity,” said Stephen H. Watkins, CEO of Entrex. “His strategic leadership has accelerated our growth and sharpened our execution across every part of the business. EY’s recognition underscores the caliber of talent driving Entrex forward.”

As VP of Finance and Strategy, Matthew has played a key role in coordinating teams, improving systems, and supporting capital formation strategies that align with Entrex’s long term vision. The EY Entrepreneur of the Year program is one of the most prestigious awards for business leaders, and Matthew’s nomination reflects both his individual commitment and the strength of Entrex’s broader mission to connect investors with cash flowing, asset backed opportunities.

About Entrex:

Entrex (OTC:NTRX) acquires and operates proven, cash-flow-positive energy infrastructure assets, beginning with natural-gas-powered Bitcoin mining units. NTRX provides investors with transparent, yield-driven exposure to tangible assets that generate both financial and environmental returns.

