Influential Women Spotlights Sarah K. Dickenson: Veteran, Entrepreneur, and Communications Leader

DESTIN, FL, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Empowering Others Through Service, Leadership, and Strategic Community ImpactSarah K. Dickenson, a multifaceted communications professional, U.S. Army Veteran, and entrepreneur, is making waves in her community with her extensive experience in business, nonprofit leadership, and executive coaching. With a mission to empower others, Sarah combines her military discipline and servant-leadership approach to positively impact those around her.As the former PTO Board President at Saint Mary Catholic School in Fort Walton Beach, Sarah leveraged her extensive leadership skills to coordinate volunteers, contribute to school advisory initiatives, and provide strategic guidance on marketing and fundraising efforts. She is known not just for her professional acumen but also for her dedication to helping others thrive, blending empathy and mental toughness in her approach to every endeavor.With over two decades of experience as a Mary Kay Independent Beauty Consultant, Sarah has honed her skills in client relations, mentorship, and philanthropy. She has successfully raised funds for various causes, including cystic fibrosis, breast cancer, skin cancer, educational scholarships, and local and international humanitarian efforts. She has also held leadership roles in wellness and massage therapy, becoming a Board Certified Licensed Massage Therapist and specializing in myofascial release, neuromuscular therapy, and aromatherapy, while offering wellness programs to B2B clients and healthcare systems.Sarah’s academic achievements further underscore her commitment to continuous learning. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (Management) from the University of West Florida and has completed a Master’s level course in Nonprofit Management at Liberty University. Her career reflects a consistent theme of professional excellence intertwined with personal values, emphasizing resilience, service, and empowerment.Sarah attributes her success to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, as reflected in Philippians 4:13: “I can do everything through Christ, who gives me strength.” Her dedication and perseverance have been shaped by nearly a decade of service in the U.S. Army and a family legacy of military service, including her husband, many of whom have served and retired from the Armed Forces.Her passion for community and education has driven her to make a meaningful local impact, including the founding of Holy Family Catholic Academy (HFCA), a new Catholic classical elementary school located on the Holy Name of Jesus Parish campus in Niceville, Florida. HFCA is currently accepting applications for grades K–5 for the 2026–2027 school year, with plans to expand to a full K–8 program in the coming years.The best career advice Sarah has ever received comes from Colossians 3:23-24: “Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for human masters… It is the Lord Christ you are serving.” She believes success is achieved through a combination of prayer, careful planning, trusted advisors, and waiting on the Lord’s timing. Proverbs 16:3 reinforces this principle: “Commit to the Lord whatever you do, and he will establish your plans.” Sarah acknowledges that delays, setbacks, and frustrations are part of the journey—but through faith, they lead to breakthroughs, peace, and abundance. She encourages praising the Lord in all seasons and reminds others that nothing in life is wasted; while waiting, serve others.Sarah’s advice to young women entering her industry is to seek guidance from the Lord, who holds their future and provides Godly wisdom through the Scriptures. She reflects on three key Bible verses that have guided her vocational decisions:Jeremiah 29:11-12: “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future. Then you will call on me and come and pray to me, and I will listen to you.”Matthew 6:33: “Seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well.” Sarah emphasizes that if you do not have the Lord’s peace about a decision, it may not be the right timing—wait and trust Him.Philippians 4:7: “And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”One of Sarah’s greatest challenges—and most rewarding opportunities—is balancing her role as a devoted mother to three sons and a brilliant daughter, alongside her supportive husband, while continuing to make a meaningful impact in her community. Returning to Florida after serving her country has provided her with the chance to leverage her experience and give back to the state she loves, making a positive difference for those around her.As Sarah continues to navigate her multifaceted life, her commitment to her faith in Jesus, family, and community remains unwavering. She actively participates in initiatives like feeding the homeless, emphasizing the importance of serving others. “For God is Spirit, so those who worship him must worship in Spirit and in truth” (John 4:24) reflects her belief in living a life of devotion and service.Sarah K. Dickenson is not just a leader in her field; she is a testament to the power of faith, resilience, and community service. As she looks to the future, she remains dedicated to uplifting those around her and making a lasting impact in Destin, Florida, and beyond.Learn More about Sarah K. 