Jessica Serrato Recognized by Influential Women for Inspiring Change and Empowering Youth in Education

FONTANA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dedicated Education Leader at Options For Youth Champions Student Success and Community EngagementJessica Serrato is a dedicated leader in education and the Manager of School and Business Operations at Options For Youth-ACTON, where she has spent over a decade fostering collaboration, equity, and student-centered learning. With 13 years of experience in educational administration, Jessica has developed a reputation for implementing effective systems and operational methods while building strong relationships among students, faculty, and parents. Her leadership style centers on teamwork, accountability, and a deep belief in the transformative power of education.As a first-generation college graduate and proud Latina, Jessica’s journey is marked by resilience. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of California, Riverside, and is currently pursuing her Master of Education at National University. In addition to her administrative leadership, she serves as an Assistant Basketball Coach, mentoring student-athletes and emphasizing teamwork and integrity both on and off the court.Jessica’s dedication to empowering youth and uplifting her community has earned her multiple honors, including the Community Award from the Fontana Community Senior Center and the Circle of Light Award from Options For Youth. She attributes her success to her unwavering belief in hard work, determination, and the power of lifting others up. “My goal is to ignite the potential in every student—reminding them to stay committed, never give up, and trust that their efforts will be rewarded,” she stated.Recognized as a local “S-Hero” by Rancho Cucamonga Living Magazine, Jessica continues to champion representation, mentorship, and access to education—values that define both her professional work and her personal mission to inspire the next generation of changemakers. She actively engages in community outreach initiatives, ensuring that underrepresented students have the resources and encouragement needed to pursue their academic goals.The values most important to Jessica in her work and personal life are balance, joy, and family—whether she is cheering for the Lakers, spending time with her children, or enjoying a little retail therapy, she believes in finding happiness in both work and play.Jessica Serrato’s commitment to education and community serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration, motivating all those around her to strive for excellence and make a positive impact on the world.Learn More about Jessica Serrato:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/jessica-serrato or through her profile on Options For Youth, https://wolfpack.ofy.org/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

