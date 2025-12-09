Influential Women Spotlights Ladan Saeid: Senior Director of Change Management at Sysco

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Championing Purposeful Transformation, Operational Growth, and Employee EngagementLadan Saeid, a distinguished change management executive with over two decades of experience, is making significant strides in change management at Sysco, a global leader in food distribution. As the Senior Director of Change Management, Ladan leads enterprise-wide initiatives that align strategy, culture, and people, fostering an environment conducive to purposeful transformation, operational growth, and sustained employee engagement.With a rich background spanning various industries—including manufacturing, life sciences, technology, retail, financial services, and distribution—Ladan has developed a profound expertise in business transformation, HR and finance modernization, mergers and acquisitions, and large-scale digital implementations. Her strategic vision and data-driven insights have enabled her to build scalable change management frameworks that empower organizations to adapt and thrive in today’s fast-paced business landscape.Ladan holds a Master’s Degree in Industrial-Organizational Psychology from The Chicago School, combining research-based practices with practical solutions to influence behavior and enhance performance. Throughout her career, she has been a trusted advisor to executive leadership, guiding over 100 transformation initiatives that span digital acceleration and organizational redesign.A passionate advocate for authenticity, service, and continuous improvement, Ladan brings a deeply human-centered approach to every engagement. “People are the greatest assets in any journey,” she emphasizes. “I am profoundly grateful to those who have shaped my path and left a lasting imprint on my growth. Her philosophy is anchored in perspective: careers evolve and work continues, but the memories we build with those we love are the ones that endure over a lifetime.Ladan’s advice to aspiring professionals is clear: “Be the driver of your career, not the passenger. No one will ever know your ambitions better than you do—so take the wheel, set your direction, and relentlessly pursue what you want.” This empowering message reflects her commitment to helping others navigate their own journeys of change and growth.In today’s rapidly evolving landscape, Ladan views artificial intelligence (AI) as both a challenge and an opportunity. “The pace of change has accelerated tenfold since COVID, and with AI, that rate will only continue to increase,” she notes. “We’re all navigating a degree of cognitive overload with the sheer volume of information coming at us daily. Yet, I view AI as an opportunity—to help us slow down in the right ways, focus on what truly matters, and ultimately accelerate how we learn, adapt, and grow.”Integrity is the cornerstone of Ladan’s approach, guiding her personal and professional decisions. “To me, it means staying true to a strong moral and ethical compass—even when it’s difficult or comes at a personal cost,” she asserts. This principle informs her leadership style and serves as a touchstone during challenging times.Outside of her professional responsibilities, Ladan has volunteered to support youth mental health and crisis intervention initiatives. Her commitment to making a positive impact extends beyond the corporate world, as she actively engages in efforts to support and uplift vulnerable communities.As Ladan Saeid continues to drive meaningful change at Sysco, her passion for transformation, commitment to integrity, and dedication to empowering others solidify her position as a leading figure in the change management landscape.Learn More about Ladan Saeid:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/ladan-saeid Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.