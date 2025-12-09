Renowned Cultural Psychologist Dr. Ram Mahalingam Joins My Safe Spaces as Chief Learning Officer & Strategic Advisor
Award-Winning Researcher, Brings Two Decades of Expertise in Workplace Dignity, Mindfulness, and Transformational Leadership
As Director of the Barger Leadership Institute and Professor of Psychology at the University of Michigan, Dr. Mahalingam has dedicated two decades to researching the cultural psychology of well-being at the intersections of caste, gender, class, sexuality, race, and ethnicity. Dr. Mahalingam also leads the Mindful Dignity Lab (www.mindfuldignity.com), a research and training collective dedicated to advancing dignity-centred leadership, mindfulness practices, and culturally grounded frameworks for individual and organizational well-being. To further understand his perspective on mindful, dignity-centered leadership, readers can explore Dr. Mahalingam’s featured conversation in the University of Michigan’s Office Hours series, where he discusses the principles that guide his work. The Lab’s work integrates psychology, contemplative practice, and social justice to help institutions build compassionate, equitable, and high-dignity environments—an approach that aligns seamlessly with My Safe Spaces’ mission of human-centred mental wellness.
His internationally recognized work on dignity and compassionate leadership aligns deeply with My Safe Spaces’ mission to build a humane, evidence-based mental health ecosystem. Dr. Mahalingam’s appointment marks a transformative moment for My Safe Spaces as it expands its training and certification programs across its four strategic verticals.
A Visionary Leader in Cultural Psychology and Workplace Dignity
Dr. Mahalingam’s groundbreaking research examines dignity in three critical organizational contexts:
Workplace Dignity & Well-Being: Cross-national studies on how dignity impacts worker engagement and mental health across the U.S., South Korea, India, Japan, and France.
Healthcare Dignity: Evidence showing that dignity-focused care improves patient recovery, adherence, and agency.
Gender, Technology & Leadership: Comparative studies of women engineers in India and the U.S. exploring dignity injuries in male-dominated fields.
“Ram’s research perfectly aligns with our mission of empowering human potential through accessible, intelligent, and compassionate mental wellness solutions” said Hubert Jerome, Founder & CEO, My Safe Spaces.
He further says, “His depth in dignity-centred leadership and mindful practices will help us scale world-class training programs for mental health professionals, educators, and corporate leaders.”
Dr. Mahalingam is the author of 50+ peer-reviewed publications, co-editor of landmark books in cultural psychology, and recipient of numerous awards including Fellow of the American Psychological Association and the Tamil American Pioneer (TAP) Award. He is also an accomplished filmmaker and Sumie-a artist whose work explores identity, culture, and dignity.
“I am honoured to join My Safe Spaces at this pivotal moment,” said Dr. Mahalingam. “The platform’s integrated approach—reaching individuals, schools, corporations, and mental health professionals—reflects what India urgently needs. I look forward to building dignity-centred and mindfulness-based programs that are culturally grounded and scalable.”
Strengthening MSS’s Integrated Mental Health Ecosystem
Dr. Mahalingam’s appointment enhances MSS’s ability to deliver comprehensive training across its four verticals:
Personal Empowerment (My Safe Spaces)
Educational Excellence (My Safe Schools)
Workplace Wellness (My Safe Workspaces)
Professional Development (My Safe Sessions)
My Safe Spaces, in collaboration with the Mindful Dignity Lab, also leads the SWISS – Student Wellness and Institutional Safety Standards, India’s only CPD-accredited school mental health and safety certification. This framework equips schools with evidence-based protocols, crisis-readiness tools, and dignity-centered practices to build psychologically safe learning environments.
MSS’s Thrive Academy recently launched flagship programs, including:
ELEVATE Fellowship Programs (Essentials & Professional)
Gatekeeper Certification Programs (Essentials & PRO)
These programs combine global faculty, evidence-based frameworks, 150+ case studies, and AI-supported clinical tools to strengthen India’s mental health workforce.
About My Safe Spaces
My Safe Spaces is India’s only end-to-end mental health ecosystem integrating emotional wellness platforms with professional training. MSS empowers individuals, schools, workplaces, and mental health practitioners through accessible, intelligent, and compassionate care.
For more information, visit www.mysafespaces.org or contact: media@mysafespaces.org
