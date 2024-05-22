Dr. Cindy Huntimer Joins MySchoolSafe Advisory Board to Enhance Student Safety Initiatives
MySchoolSafe, proudly announces the addition of Dr. Cindy Huntimer to its esteemed council of advisors.SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are excited to announce that Dr. Cindy Huntimer, a Child & Adolescent Psychiatrist, has joined the advisory board of MySchoolSafe. Dr. Huntimer brings a wealth of experience in child psychiatry and a deep commitment to the prevention of child maltreatment, having served in various capacities across a broad spectrum of healthcare and educational settings.
Dr. Huntimer completed a Pediatric internship and a Master of Public Health in Maternal and Child Health at the University of Minnesota. After that, she gained valuable experience as an awardee of a NIMH-sponsored postdoctoral fellowship at the University of Michigan's Institute for Social Research. Dr. Huntimer subsequently returned closer to family to complete her General and Child Psychiatry residency and fellowship training at the University of South Dakota with certification from the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology. She received several prestigious awards during her training, including the Psychiatry Resident In-Training Examination (PRITE) and Group for Advancement of Psychiatry (GAP) fellowships.
Throughout her career, Dr. Huntimer has provided her services in diverse environments, including community mental health centers, Indian Health Services, state psychiatric hospitals, residential treatment centers, and private practice. Most recently, she served in dual roles, providing virtual telepsychiatry consults to a children's specialty hospital and acting as the psychiatry champion for an Ed Tech company.
Dr. Huntimer has also been a fervent advocate for child safety, working on multidisciplinary child protection committees, and authoring numerous educational materials aimed at the prevention, identification, and intervention of child maltreatment.
Dr. Huntimer shared her enthusiasm about joining MySchoolSafe, stating, "I am deeply honored to join the MySchoolSafe advisory board. This opportunity allows me to leverage my clinical expertise and passion for child safety at a broader systemic level. Together, I believe we can make significant strides in safeguarding our children's mental and physical wellbeing within educational environments."
"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Huntimer to our advisory board," said Hubert Jerome, Founder and CEO of MySchoolSafe. "Her extensive experience and dedicated approach to child psychiatry will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our platform's capabilities in making schools safer for all students."
Dr. Huntimer's addition to the MySchoolSafe advisory board is expected to significantly advance the platform's commitment to providing comprehensive safety solutions for educational institutions.
About MySchoolSafe
MySchoolSafe is a leading safety and wellness platform for educational institutions, providing tools such as social media monitoring, anonymous tip lines, and crisis helplines to ensure student well-being and safety. For more information about MySchoolSafe and its innovative safety solutions, please visit https://www.myschoolsafe.com.
