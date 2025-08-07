Dr. Susmita Halder, Joins My Safe Spaces as Strategic Advisor for Training and Supervision Programs

Dr. Susmita Halder Hubert Jerome, Founder and CEO My Safe Spaces Logo

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- My Safe Spaces , a pioneering integrated mental health ecosystem, proudly announces the appointment of Dr. Susmita Halder as Strategic Advisor for Training and Supervision Programs (India).Dr. Halder brings over two decades of distinguished experience in clinical psychology, cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), and academic leadership to My Safe Spaces. Currently serving as Professor of Psychology and Dean, Faculty of Arts and Social Studies at St. Xavier's University, Kolkata, she also holds the position of Secretary of the Asian Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Association. Her expertise spans critical areas including CBT, cognitive training, aging, and suicide prevention—areas that directly align with My Safe Spaces' comprehensive approach to mental wellness.As the former Head of the Department of Clinical Psychology at the Institute of Psychiatry, Kolkata, Dr. Halder has collaborated extensively with leading institutions, including Manipal College of Medical Science, Fortis Hospital, Medica Super Specialty Hospital, and Amity University. She has also served as a Research Psychologist with The Cognition Group, contributing to the development of the Cogtest Neuropsychological Battery in partnership with Pearson Group. A prolific scholar, she has authored multiple books on mental health and published over 130 research papers in national and international journals."I am excited to join My Safe Spaces in their mission to revolutionize mental health care delivery in India," said Dr. Susmita Halder. "The platform's unique integration of AI-powered tools with human-centered care, combined with their commitment to professional excellence, presents an unprecedented opportunity to scale quality mental health training and supervision across the country."My Safe Spaces addresses India's critical mental health professional shortage, where only 3,800 licensed psychologists and practicing psychiatrists serve a population of 200M+ people needing mental health support. The platform's comprehensive ecosystem spans four verticals: Educational Excellence (My Safe Schools), Personal Empowerment (consumer wellness), Workplace Wellness (corporate programs), and Professional Development (My Safe Sessions)."Dr. Halder's joining represents a significant milestone in our mission to bridge the gap between technology and human care in mental wellness," said Hubert Jerome, Founder and CEO of My Safe Spaces. "Her extensive background in clinical practice, research, and academic leadership will be instrumental in enhancing our PRISM Framework and My Safe Sessions platform, helping us train the next generation of mental health professionals across India."For further information, please contact: media@mysafespaces.orgAbout My Safe Spaces: My Safe Spaces is the first integrated mental health ecosystem, empowering human potential through accessible, intelligent, and compassionate mental wellness solutions. The platform serves individuals, families, schools, corporations, and mental health professionals through innovative AI-powered tools and evidence-based training programs. For more information, visit www.mysafespaces.org

