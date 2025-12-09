7thonline Unveils New AI 7thSense 'Similarity Matrix' at NRF 2026 to Improve Retail Accuracy and Performance

With 7thSense, brands are able to gain insight on localized merchandising strategies and confidently execute winning assortments, reordering and promotional decisions—down to style, color, size—at the store level. Retailers can explore new AI-enhanced planning capabilities backed by the 7thSense at NRF Booth #6823 A multi-dimensional ranking engine, 7thSense continuously evaluates hundreds of product and location attributes to rank new and seasonal products against past winners, enabling planners to repeat successful patterns and make confident decisions with limit

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 7thonline , a leading AI-based merchandise planning and inventory management solution for retail brands, announces the launch of 7thSense at the National Retail Federation’s Big Show at booth #6823. With 7thSense, brands are able to gain insight on localized merchandising strategies and confidently execute winning assortments, reordering and promotional decisions—down to style, color, size—at the store level. The new AI advancement debuts by powering three functionalities: Like Style Planning, New Item Reorder and Promotional Forecasting.“7thSense reshapes how 7thonline is approaching AI. It’s multi-dimensional and layered—emulating the retailer’s ‘sixth sense’ for merchandising. Most retailers simply don’t have the time or resources to drill down into the level of detail that today’s market demands, and that’s where 7thSense steps in,” said Max Ma, CEO of 7thonline. “7thSense helps brands finally get ahead of chronic inventory challenges by analyzing product performance with granular insights, empowering nuanced, data-backed decisions by SKU by channel.”A multi-dimensional ranking engine, 7thSense continuously evaluates hundreds of product and location attributes to rank new and seasonal products against past winners, enabling planners to repeat successful patterns and make confident decisions with limited sales history. By measuring the distance between new items and proven performers—across silhouette, fabric, color, size, region and more—the matrix uncovers hidden affinities and opportunities never before realized.7thonline’s 7thSense in Action:Using advanced AI capabilities, 7thSense automatically generates a similarity matrix of various product and location attributes by selecting high-performing items to reveal connections between products. 7thSense will then recommend strategies that align planning and execution. This new AI engine enhances assortment planning and in-season open-to-buy reordering and promotional decisions—elevating them from tactical features to strategic decision systems.LIKE STYLE PLANNING7thonline's updated Like Styles feature uses product similarity insights to predict the performance of new and seasonal items at individual locations—down to style, color and size. Rather than selecting Like Styles from a structured hierarchy, 7thSense analyzes all potential styles from different categories. With detailed insights, assortment planning teams can replicate winning strategies, localize their mix effectively and sharply reduce the risk of markdowns or lost sales for products with limited data.NEW ITEM REORDER7thonline’s New Item Reorder uses real-time sales velocity and 7thSense’s similarity index to project order quantities for new items at various store locations. 7thSense’s AI monitors early performance and automatically recommends reorder quantities that are adjusted for seasonality, lead times and individual store demand. The results are smarter reorders, fewer errors and optimized inventory without the manual scramble.PROMOTIONAL FORECASTING7thonline’s latest Promotional Forecasting enhancement determines an ideal cadence for new and seasonal items based on past promotional lifts of similar styles throughout their lifecycle. By analyzing historical lift and current inventory, 7thSense predicts unit movement and sales impact for various promotional activities before a promotion goes live—empowering planners to understand the potential sales life of promotions and make dynamic promotional decisions with confidence, maximizing profit impact and minimizing margin risk.AWARD-WINNING INNOVATION7thonline arrives at NRF 2026 after being named a finalist for Retail Tech Innovation Hub’s 2025 Omnichannel Retail Initiatives Award and winning three distinctions at the 2025 BASA Awards:Best in Tech: AI of the YearBest in Tech: Technology of the YearAnd a special recognition for Max Ma, named Tech and AI Entrepreneur of the YearFor 7thonline, the recognition underscores the company’s commitment to delivering transformative, AI-powered solutions that make a measurable impact on the retail industry.7thSense, 7thonline’s newest release, utilizes predictive analytics, insight generation and pattern recognition to enable new sales trend discoveries and improve efficiency by quickly and accurately analyzing data at the most granular level.ABOUT 7THONLINE7thonline is a global leader in AI-native demand planning and inventory management solutions, offering retail brands innovative functionality that optimizes their supply chains and drives profitability across all key channels: wholesale, retail, ecommerce. With a proven track record of breaking down silos between supply and demand, 7thonline provides unmatched flexibility, scalability and precision for businesses worldwide.Backed by over two decades of dedicated AI R&D and continuous client collaboration, 7thonline has been empowering brands to make smarter merchandising decisions for 25+ years. Built for today’s multi-channel world, the super-integrated platform unifies retail planning and helps place the right product in the right place at the right time every time. Trusted by industry leaders such as PVH, Birkenstock, Alexander Wang, Patagonia and Michael Kors since 1999.

