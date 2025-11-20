ELI: The Israel Association for Child Protection Earns 2025 Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid

ELI earns Candid’s 2025 Platinum Seal of Transparency, placing it among the top 1% of nonprofits for accountability, impact, and public trust. The 2025 Platinum Seal of Transparency reflects ELI’s unwavering commitment to protecting children and supporting families with measurable results and public trust. Through clinical treatment, prevention, advocacy, and training, ELI works to ensure every child in Israel has the right to a safe and healthy childhood. Dr. Hanita Zimrin, founder of ELI, whose lifelong legacy of protecting children continues to guide the organization’s mission and impact today.

ELI earns 2025 Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid, recognizing its top-tier commitment to accountability, impact, and protecting children in Israel.

This recognition affirms what we strive for every day at ELI: to protect children, support families, and do so with the utmost transparency and ethical responsibility,” — Eran Zimrin, CEO of ELI

MERION, PA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ELI: The Israel Association for Child Protection is proud to announce it has earned a 2025 Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid, the highest level of recognition awarded by the world’s largest source of information on nonprofit organizations. This distinction places ELI among fewer than 1% of nonprofits nationwide to receive Platinum status.Awarded only to organizations demonstrating exceptional financial health, accountability, and impact, the 2025 Platinum Seal of Transparency reflects ELI’s unwavering commitment to protecting children and supporting families with measurable results and public trust.“This recognition affirms what we strive for every day at ELI: to protect children, support families, and do so with the utmost transparency and ethical responsibility,” said Eran Zimrin, CEO of ELI. “In a time when public trust is more critical than ever, we are honored to stand among the leading organizations demonstrating both impact and integrity.”Candid, formed in 2019 through the merger of GuideStar and Foundation Center, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides the most comprehensive data and insights about the social sector, tracking where trillions of philanthropic dollars come from, where they go, and why they matter.To earn the Platinum Seal, ELI publicly shared:- Strategic goals and organizational priorities- Quantitative performance and impact data- Leadership and governance details- A commitment to ongoing learning and public trust“This recognition is a signal to our donors in the USA and around the world that ELI operates with the highest levels of transparency and effectiveness,” said Beth Galinsky, President of American Friends of ELI. “We are incredibly proud to support an organization that consistently shows measurable results and ethical leadership in its mission to protect Israel’s most vulnerable children.”The Platinum Seal highlights ELI’s continued leadership in child protection and trauma-informed care, especially in times of crisis, ensuring the organization’s life-changing work remains grounded in integrity, accountability, and impact.About ELIFounded in 1979, ELI is Israel’s leading nonprofit dedicated to protecting children from abuse and neglect. Through clinical treatment, prevention, advocacy, and training, ELI works to ensure every child in Israel has the right to a safe and healthy childhood.Learn more at https://eli-usa.org/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.