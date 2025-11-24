Adriana Kaegi Shines as Finalist in the 2025 Style Icon Competition Benefiting the Elton John AIDS Foundation

Adriana Kaegi's career spans performer, costume designer, and enduring style innovator. (As seen in Vogue) Kaegi’s involvement in the 2025 Style Icon competition amplifies the event’s mission: celebrating creativity while driving meaningful change. Kaegi's bold, playful, and unmistakably elegant aesthetic helped define an era of music and fashion, blending cabaret glamour with downtown New York edge. From her early days designing the iconic high-glam costumes that electrified stages around the world, to her ongoing work as a visual storyteller and content creator, Kaegi’s style has remained both timeless and forward-thinking. Adriana Kaegi is also the founder of Addy.Media, a boutique content creation and media distribution company specializing in high-impact storytelling for the digital age.

Adriana Kaegi named finalist in 2025 Style Icon Competition. Vote now to support her and raise funds for the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

Style is not about what’s trendy. It's about telling your own story. I’ve always believed in dressing with intention, joy, and a bit of humor. Fashion should make you feel alive.” — Adriana Kaegi

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 Style Icon competition , a celebration of individuality, creativity, and philanthropy benefiting the Elton John AIDS Foundation, proudly spotlights one of its standout finalists: Adriana Kaegi . A performer, costume designer, and enduring style innovator, her influence has shaped decades of fashion and performance culture.Supporting a Global CauseKaegi’s involvement in the 2025 Style Icon competition amplifies the event’s mission: celebrating creativity while driving meaningful change. Every vote and donation helps the Elton John AIDS Foundation continue its global work to end HIV stigma, expand access to care, and support the communities that need it most.To support Adriana Kaegi in the competition or learn more about the Style Icon 2025 initiative, please visit: http://Styleicon.org/2025/adriana-kaegi The Style Icon competition is a fundraiser supporting the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s life-saving mission. This year’s finalists, including Kaegi, are raising awareness and vital funds to help end the AIDS epidemic and support communities worldwide affected by HIV.Kaegi’s participation has resonated deeply with supporters, many of whom have followed her decades-long journey as an artist, filmmaker, and advocate for creative empowerment.Defining a Style IconKaegi, a pioneering creative best known as the co-founder and visual force behind the legendary entertainment group Kid Creole & The Coconuts, has long embodied the fearless originality the Style Icon competition seeks to honor. Her bold, playful, and unmistakably elegant aesthetic helped define an era of music and fashion, blending cabaret glamour with downtown New York edge.From her early days designing the iconic high-glam costumes that electrified stages around the world, to her ongoing work as a visual storyteller and content creator, Kaegi’s style has remained both timeless and forward-thinking. Her looks are always polished, always daring and reflect a lifetime of experimentation, artistry, and authenticity."Style is not about what’s trendy. It's about telling your own story," says Kaegi. "I’ve always believed in dressing with intention, joy, and a bit of humor. Fashion should make you feel alive."A Legacy of Vision & ReinventionA Swiss-born visionary, Kaegi has consistently reinvented herself across multiple creative disciplines. As a costume designer, her work has graced international stages, music videos, and major productions. As a performer, she became a global style symbol throughout the 1980s and remains influential today.Her aesthetic, which is largely self-styled, combines European sophistication with theatrical flair and a signature touch of the unexpected. From structured silhouettes and vibrant color palettes to avant-garde accessories and glamorous tailoring, every look tells a story of confidence and elegance, with a twist.About the Elton John AIDS FoundationFounded in 1992, the Elton John AIDS Foundation is one of the world’s leading independent AIDS organizations. The Foundation is committed to ending the AIDS epidemic by funding innovative prevention programs, expanding access to healthcare, and dismantling stigma on a global scale.About Addy MediaAdriana Kaegi is the founder of Addy.Media , a boutique content creation and media distribution company specializing in high-impact storytelling for the digital age. Through strategic partnerships with leading aggregators and wire services, Addy Media delivers compelling video content to top-tier media outlets worldwide. In 2024 alone, Addy Media’s videos garnered over 712 million views, underscoring its ability to create stories that resonate at scale and drive measurable engagement.

