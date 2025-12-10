Cloudfresh Publishes Exclusive Guide with CTL: Make Smarter Chromebox and ChromeOS Decisions at Scale

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cloudfresh , a global Google Cloud Premier Partner and Professional ChromeOS Administrator, released an exclusive resource for IT leaders: The Ultimate Guide to CTL Chromeboxes for Modern Workplaces . Supported by CTL, an award-winning U.S.-based manufacturer, this comprehensive publication details how the Chromeboxes are meeting enterprise needs—from powering digital signs and self-serve kiosks to enabling reliable ChromeOS desktop computing, all with a reduced total cost of ownership (TCO).In a time when speed, security, and easy operational management matter most, CTL Chromeboxes deliver sub-10-second boot times, Chrome OS’ layered security features, and remote device controls, while keeping power usage low and IT overhead manageable.“Organizations today need devices that are fast, secure, and easy to oversee. CTL Chromeboxes provide just that,” said Merrill Atwood, Vice President, Global Business Dev & Alliances, at CTL. “With ChromeOS, CTL’s Chromebox, and Cloudfresh’s deployment expertise, businesses can enjoy the benefits of the Chrome ecosystem, easily scale with confidence, and keep ownership costs under control.”The CTL Chromebox Fits Every WorkspaceThe CTL Chromebox lineup includes CBx3 and CBx3-7 models in both standard and enterprise editions. These devices feature IntelCeleron and Core™ i7 processors, support RAM upgrades up to 64GB, and handle dual 4K monitors with ease.The CTL Chromebox Powers Modern, Real-World WorkflowsCloudfresh structured the guide around real deployment needs, showing how CTL Chromeboxes fit into workflows across sectors like:Corporate and Call Centers: Secure workstations built for shared use and video calls.- Healthcare: Devices that meet HIPAA requirements for medical records access and virtual care.- Retail and Hospitality: Trusted hardware for POS, kiosks, and digital signage.- Manufacturing and Warehousing: Dashboards and scheduling systems that can handle industrial demands.- Government and Finance: Public-facing kiosks and internal tools that comply with strict regulatory needs.- And others.The guide expands on these Chromebox deployments with real-world examples, emphasizing that the devices are “ideal for environments that never sleep” and enable teams to “scale fast with zero manual setup.”Ongoing Support and Real Value with Chromeboxes from Cloudfresh and CTLCloudfresh and CTL deliver more than devices. Certified as a Professional ChromeOS Enterprise Administrator , Cloudfresh brings:- Fast, regionally supported delivery logistics.- Warranty options and service continuity planning.- Proven ChromeOS deployment methodologies.- Dedicated commercial and technical support across EMEA.“Too often, companies over-engineer their IT systems and end up replacing them once hardware ages out. With Chromebox and Chrome Enterprise, everything runs in the cloud—the device simply works. With Google Automatic Updates, It doesn’t need hands-on upgrades to stay relevant,” said Bohdan Kubenko, Co-Founder and Business Manager at Cloudfresh. “CTL Chromeboxes are best-in-class devices we’ve deployed across numerous projects that have been running seamlessly for years. They’re reliable, easy to manage from anywhere, and built for how modern businesses truly operate—simple, scalable, and sustainable.”Modern IT, Made Simple with the CTL ChromeboxFor IT teams looking to consolidate their endpoint infrastructure while gaining control and visibility, Cloudfresh’s exclusive Chromebox deployment guide is a blueprint for success. Built around real use cases and based on direct experience, the guide helps organizations simplify operations, scale securely, and move forward with CTL and ChromeOS at the core.For complete information, visit the Cloudfresh website.About CloudfreshCloudfresh is a Global Google Cloud Partner (tier: Premier), Zendesk Advanced Partner, Asana Platinum Solutions Partner, GitLab Select Partner, HubSpot Diamond Partner, Miro Solution Partner, Okta Activate Partner, Cloudflare Select Partner, JumpCloud Gold Partner, Jamf Partner, and Microsoft Partner. Since 2017, they have been implementing, migrating, integrating, administering, and auditing cloud solutions—all the way from PoC and training to ongoing support and GenAI guidance.About CTLFor tech leaders stretched thin, CTL is more than a vendor—we're a strategic technology partner. CTL replaces transactional vendors with a side-by-side partnership, delivering award-winning product and service solutions that streamline the entire technology lifecycle. Today, customers in more than 65 countries rely on CTL’s Chromebooks, Chromeboxes, and video collaboration tools, as well as deployment, maintenance, and IT asset disposition lifecycle services. CTL’s expertise has earned designations as a Google for Education Premier Partner, a Google Cloud Partner, and an Intel Technology Platinum Partner. In 2024, CTL was officially certified as a B Corp™ for its sustainability and social responsibility commitments. For further information on CTL solutions, visit ctl.net.

