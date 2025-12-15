Certified Origins Group welcomes Jaencoop as a Shareholder

A unique alliance strengthens two of the world’s most influential olive oil cultures to bring high-quality extra virgin olive oil to more households worldwide.

REUS, SPAIN, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Certified Origins , a global leader in high-quality extra virgin olive oil and traceable food programs, is proud to welcome Jaencoop , one of Spain’s largest farmer cooperatives, as a shareholder in Certified Origins Ibérica (CO IBE), its Spanish subsidiary.With this milestone, Certified Origins confirms its role as the only olive oil company in the world whose shareholders include cooperatives of farmers from both Spain and Italy, two nations with long, rich olive oil traditions that are often perceived as competitors, now united by shared values.This partnership reinforces Certified Origins’ mission: expanding the reach of healthy, delicious, and authentic foods to as many people as possible through reliable and transparent private-label programs that support farmers, protect origin, and deliver quality that global retailers and consumers can trust.By joining Certified Origins, together with the Unió Group and Almazaras de la Subbética, Jaencoop becomes part of an unparalleled collective in Spain:— 58 cooperatives— 50,000 farmer members— 49 mills— 14 bottling plants— 150–200 million kilograms of annual olive oil productionThis union brings together the north and south of Spain, growing the only cooperative alliance of its kind in the country and strengthening the voice of thousands of farming families who dedicate their lives to producing high-quality extra virgin olive oil."Thanks to the well-established alliance with Certified Origins, we will continue bringing the best Spanish olive oil to the world’s most respected retail shelves,” said Fernando Córcoles, CEO of Jaencoop. “Their commitment to quality, transparency, and respect for the work of Spanish farmers has allowed our oils to reach markets that truly value authenticity. Today, as shareholders, we are proud to continue that mission together, uplifting our farmers, our culture, and the excellence of Spanish olive oil.”Since the creation of CO IBE in 2018, Certified Origins and Jaencoop have worked side by side, advancing high-quality olive oil programs and expanding the global reach of olive oils produced by Spanish and Italian farmers.Their collaboration has driven innovation, opened new international markets, and helped strengthen olive oil culture worldwide. The formal incorporation of Jaencoop as a shareholder recognizes not only its strategic importance but also the strength of shared values and teamwork.“Bienvenidos, welcome to Jaencoop, we are honored to grow together,” said Lely Moreno, Director of Certified Origins Ibérica. “This partnership confirms our belief that when Spain and Italy collaborate, instead of compete, the global olive oil culture grows stronger. We are proud to build that bridge.”With the support of farmer-owned cooperatives, Certified Origins continues to invest in responsible sourcing, sustainability programs, and traceability systems that protect authenticity from grove to bottle.The official incorporation of Jaencoop will further expand supply-chain capacity in Spain, enhance product innovation, and support strategic growth with major retail partners worldwide.This milestone lays the foundation for a future of deeper cooperation, sustainability, and value for both producers and consumers.As part of the Certified Origins Group, thousands of farmers gain access to new markets, long-term demand, and fair opportunities to showcase the excellence of their oils, while consumers receive high-quality, authentic extra virgin olive oil backed by full transparency.Together, Certified Origins and Jaencoop reinforce a model where collaboration is stronger than competition, where farmers are at the center of the supply chain, and where quality and authenticity define success.Certified Origins is an international supplier of extra-virgin olive oil, offering private-label and wholesale solutions with full traceability and certified quality standards. The company sources premium olive oils directly from Mediterranean cooperatives and family farms, blending tradition with rigorous controls (ISO certification and blockchain traceability) from grove to shelf.With a global footprint spanning Europe, North America, and beyond, Certified Origins supplies authentic olive oils and pantry products to retailers worldwide.Jaencoop is a leading olive oil cooperative in Andalusia, Spain, built from dozens of mills and thousands of olive growers, and recognized internationally for quality and innovation. The group manages extensive olive groves (millions of trees) and produces olive oils under multiple brands and designations, maintaining high standards of food safety and certified quality through mechanical extraction and strict controls.Jaencoop is widely regarded as one of the largest cooperative olive oil producers in the world, known for blending tradition with modern production, and exporting to diverse global markets.

