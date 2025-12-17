Certified Origins Supports EVOCA: Rewarding Italian Olive Farmers Through Carbon Credit Generation

ITALY, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Tuscan PGI and the Italian Olive Oil sector come together in EVOCA (Extra Virgin Olive Oil Carbon Farming): a pilot program that ensures Italian olive farming remains environmentally sustainable, economically viable, and rooted in responsible land stewardship by linking agricultural production with the free carbon market.EVOCA is financially backed by the Tuscany Regional Government through a European agricultural innovation program and combines regenerative olive-growing practices with scientific carbon measurement and third-party verification aligned with European standards.By adopting verified responsible farming practices, farmers can measure and monetize the carbon stored in their olive groves, creating an additional and more stable revenue stream alongside traditional olive oil sales.The project aims to improve soil health, enhance biodiversity, reduce erosion, and capture carbon dioxide (CO₂) in agricultural soils, converting the results into carbon credits for the voluntary market.The initiative is coordinated by Coldiretti Toscana , part of Italy’s largest farmers’ organization, in partnership with Certified Origins , a global exporter of Italian and Tuscan extra virgin olive oil.Impresa Verde Toscana leads the project as lead partner, working with CREA Agriculture and Environment, CAICT Formazione, and the OL.MA Cooperative, PSR Innovazione Toscana, and olive farms in Tuscany, including Clivio degli Ulivi, Delli Colli, Nencioni Andrea, and Montepaldi. Scientific support is provided by FOLIA, founded by Nobel laureate Riccardo Valentini, and REGENALIA , specialists in carbon farming and environmental impact measurement.At scale, EVOCA will enable Italian food companies and olive oil brands to purchase Made-in-Italy carbon credits generated directly by olive growers, keeping climate investments within the olive oil supply chain rather than relying on distant offset markets.“Carbon credits generated by olive growers allow companies to invest in climate solutions that are close to home, fully traceable, and directly connected to food production,” Coldiretti Toscana said, adding that the model strengthens both climate credibility and the long-term competitiveness of the sector.Certified Origins said the initiative responds to rising international demand for verifiable sustainability. “U.S. and global buyers want proof, not promises,” the company said. “With projects like EVOCA, we will demonstrate with scientific data that our extra virgin olive oil is not only premium and traceable, but also regenerates soil and removes CO₂ from the atmosphere.”Supporters of the project say healthier soils improve water retention and nutrient availability, contributing to oil quality and long-term farm resilience. “Sustainability cannot simply be communicated; it must be measured and verified,” REGENALIA said, describing EVOCA as a way to turn regenerative farming into certified, market-ready results.By improving farm profitability, the initiative also aims to curb rural land abandonment and help protect Tuscany’s historic olive-growing landscapes. Designed for replication across olive-growing regions and other perennial crops, EVOCA offers a model for integrating agriculture, climate action, and premium food production.

