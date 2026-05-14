Certified Origins Unveils Integrated Private Label Range Designed to Build Winning Retail Categories at PLMA Amsterdam

Spotlighting Traceability, Gastronomic Excellence and the Global Private Label Opportunity at Hall 7, Stand 7.N39. May 19-20, 2026. PLMA Amsterdam.

NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Certified Origins , global private label food company, brings to PLMA Private Label Show in Amsterdam a portfolio built on three pillars: quality, traceability, and origin.Known for a range of offerings that span premium extra virgin olive oils, marinara sauces, and a full range of pantry staples alongside its nut line introduced in 2025, Certified Origins brings to PLMA a single, unified proposition: that private label can and should stand for healthy and genuinely good food.The company will showcase its comprehensive nut portfolio, spanning mixed nuts & snacking, nut butters & spreads, and nut-based ingredients, to leading retailers and private label buyers from around the world.Grounded in systems-based traceability and a distinctive shareholder ownership model including farmer cooperatives from both Spain and Italy, Certified Origins positions itself as the ideal strategic partner for retailers looking to elevate their private label programs with authenticity, quality, and origin at their core.THE PRIVATE LABEL LANDSCAPE IN 2026Private label is setting records on both sides of the Atlantic. According to data from PLMA/Circana Unify+ and NielsenIQ, In Europe, total private label sales across 17 markets reached €352 billion in 2024, while US store brand sales hit a record $282.8 billion in 2025, both all-time highs.Two markets are leading the charge:Europe: Europe remains the world's most established private label market. According to NielsenIQ data published by PLMA's 2025 International Private Label Yearbook, total private label sales across 17 European markets reached €352 billion in 2024, representing 38.5% of total grocery value, a figure that rises to 40% and above across the six largest continental markets, and exceeds 45% in Spain and Portugal. Growth is driven by range expansion, tiered product architectures, and a fast-accelerating premium tier.North America: In North America, US store brand sales reached a record $282.8 billion in 2025, growing at nearly three times the rate of national brands, according to PLMA/Circana. Private label now accounts for over 21% of total US grocery dollar sales, a share that has grown 30% in just five years. In Canada, the trend mirrors US dynamics, with grocery chains deepening own-label investment across food and specialty categories.Across both markets, the defining theme for 2026 is the same: private label has evolved from price parity to quality leadership, and consumers are embracing it. Store brands are nearly tripling the dollar sales growth of national brands, as retailers expand wellness-focused private label lines to meet growing health-conscious demand.THE NUT CATEGORY IN 2026The global nuts market is growing steadily, driven by a consistent shift toward plant-based nutrition, functional snacking, and demand for premium, traceable ingredients across both retail and foodservice channels.Several trends are accelerating this shift:-Snackification: Snacking occasions are growing, nuts fit naturally into the shift toward smaller, more frequent meals, particularly among younger consumers. North America accounts for 28% of global snack sales, according to Euromonitor, with demand concentrated in convenient, protein-rich formats.-Premiumisation & Origin Transparency: Premium and traceable nut products are gaining shelf space, retailers in both Europe and North America are expanding origin-led, artisanal nut ranges as consumers show greater willingness to pay for quality and transparency.-Health & Clean Label: Nuts inherently align with organic, non-GMO, gluten-free, and plant-forward consumer demands, a fast-growing segment within private label food across both Europe and North America.CERTIFIED ORIGINS AT PLMA AMSTERDAM: WHAT TO EXPECT AT STAND 7.N39Certified Origins will present a booth centered on two core category builders: extra virgin olive oils and nuts & nut butters.Food Buyers and executives will find a team ready to discuss custom, traceable, high-quality food programs designed to help retailers deliver value and trust under their own label.For more information or to schedule a meeting at PLMA Amsterdam, contact Chiara Mo at salesteam@certifiedorigins.com.VISIT US AT PLMA AMSTERDAM 2026 | Hall 7, Stand 7.N39Certified Origins is a global food company specializing in private label programs across extra virgin olive oils, nuts & nut butters, marinara sauces, and pantry products. The company operates on a distinctive cooperative model; its shareholders include farmer cooperatives from both Spain and Italy, making it one of the only olive oil companies in the world with that structure.This farmer-rooted approach ensures supply chain integrity, shared values, and direct producer relationships at every level. Sourcing across the Mediterranean and beyond, Certified Origins uses proprietary traceability systems to authenticate quality and origin from farm to shelf.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.