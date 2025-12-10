Dr. Calobrace Brings GetHairMD’s Hair Loss Solutions to a Second Location in Lexington, KY

Dr. Calobrace

Leading physician-driven hair-restoration network brings full treatment suite to CaloSpa Lexington’s second location

We’ve seen strong results with GetHairMD’s protocols in Louisville; bringing this to our Lexington practice simply makes sense” — Dr. Calobrace

SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GetHairMD™ is pleased to announce a new partnership with M. Bradley Calobrace, MD, FACS, and his practice at CaloSpa Rejuvenation Center in Lexington, Kentucky. This collaboration introduces GetHairMD’s full-suite hair-restoration solutions at the Lexington location, in addition to Louisville, expanding the network and establishing a second site for Dr. Calobrace’s hair-health offering.Dr. Calobrace is widely recognized for his excellence in aesthetic and reconstructive surgery, as well as his leadership in aesthetic-medicine education. His practice has long emphasized integrating the highest-level surgical care with advanced non-surgical treatments. The addition of GetHairMD’s protocols in the Lexington office further reinforces his commitment to providing comprehensive aesthetic solutions, now including targeted hair-health and hair-restoration services.Dr. Calobrace, who already offers comprehensive aesthetic care at his Louisville location, regarded the Lexington launch as a strategic no-brainer. “We’ve seen strong results with GetHairMD’s protocols in Louisville; bringing this to our Lexington practice simply makes sense,” he said. “Our patients expect best-in-class options and adding full hair-restoration services here means we’re delivering on that promise.”CaloSpa’s Lexington location offers a premium environment, complete with physician-led oversight, advanced treatment technologies, and a strong local reputation in the aesthetic market. With this partnership, patients in Central Kentucky gain access to a hair-restoration platform that complements CaloSpa’s existing facial, skin, body, and wellness services, allowing a unified approach to aesthetic health under one roof.GetHairMD’s exclusive and proprietary hair loss solutions are all available at CaloSpa Lexington and Louisville for their patients.“Partnering with Dr. Calobrace and CaloSpa Lexington aligns perfectly with our mission at GetHairMD,” added Paul Herchman, Executive Chairman of GetHairMD. “His reputation for surgical and non-surgical excellence, combined with his patient-first philosophy, makes this a significant expansion in our network of physician-led hair-restoration practices.”This new offering enables patients in Central Kentucky to access physician-supervised, multi-modality hair-restoration care, including advanced diagnostics, laser, and at-home support, within the trusted CaloSpa environment.About Dr. M. Bradley Calobrace & CaloSpaRejuvenation CenterDr. M. Bradley Calobrace is a board-certified plastic surgeon whose credentials include an aesthetic-surgery fellowship, faculty appointments at the University of Louisville and the University of Kentucky, and leadership in major national and international education forums in aesthetic surgery. CaloSpaRejuvenation Center operates under his direction and provides a wide range of surgical, non-surgical, and wellness services across multiple locations, including Lexington, Louisville and Southern Indiana.About GetHairMD™GetHairMD is a physician-directed national network offering advanced, multi-modality hair-restoration solutions for men and women. The platform integrates FDA-cleared therapies, personalized diagnostics, and at-home support to treat the underlying causes of hair loss and promote follicle health.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.