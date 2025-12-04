GetHairMD Expands In-Clinic Solutions with CryoWave CX, an Advanced Topical Carboxy Delivery System for Scalp Health

CryoWave CX enhances in-clinic treatments through controlled CO₂-assisted serum delivery, improving absorption, comfort, and treatment consistency.

SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GetHairMD, a physician-directed network specializing in non-invasive hair restoration, today announced the release of CryoWave CX, an advanced in-clinic topical CO₂ delivery system that enhances precision, consistency, and comfort in hair and scalp treatments.The CryoWave CX leverages pressurized carbon-dioxide flow to create a gentle micro-massage effect on the skin’s surface, aiding the absorption of professional-grade hair restoration and scalp treatments. This process enhances local oxygenation and optimizes serum absorption, improving the effectiveness of treatments like the GetHairMD TrichoBoost serum and other restorative protocols across the GetHairMD network and beyond.“CryoWave CX reflects our commitment to empowering partner clinics with technologies that drive measurable results and patient trust,” said Trace Herchman, President of GetHairMD. “It expands our in-clinic portfolio with a proven, physician-friendly platform that fits seamlessly into the business model of practices focused on non-invasive outcomes.”Clinicians can also choose to use the integrated Rapid Delivery Cartridge (RDC) Kit, to deliver professional-grade formulations like GetHairMD’s Vitti-Pure serum.Rooted in decades of research on carboxytherapy in aesthetic medicine, CryoWave CX applies a patented topical CO₂ activation process, a proven, non-invasive method shown to enhance circulation, oxygen exchange, and nutrient uptake. The result is a comfortable, needle-free experience that improves consistency and patient satisfaction while complementing other GetHairMD protocols.“The science behind CryoWave CX is both elegant and effective,” added John Carullo, Chief Innovation Officer at GetHairMD. “By using controlled CO₂ delivery to enhance serum penetration and circulation, it becomes a natural fit within our combination-therapy philosophy, working synergistically with our other in-office and at-home solutions. And patients love it; the treatment has a gentle, cooling sensation that feels great and leaves them refreshed.”About GetHairMDGetHairMD is a physician-directed network specializing in all forms and causes of hair loss. Its multi-modality programs combine AI-powered diagnostics, DNA-based personalization, and doctor-supervised care to deliver non-invasive, no-downtime treatment plans with success rates exceeding 90%. With more than 70 locations nationwide, GetHairMD grants exclusive territories to leading practices to ensure quality and consistency of patient outcomes.For more information, visit www.gethairmd.com

