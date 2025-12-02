GetHairMD™ Expands as Trusted Partner Dr. Gregory Chernoff Opens Second Location in Santa Rosa, CA

Dr. Chernoff adds a second GetHairMD system, underscoring his confidence in the program’s results and patient demand

SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GetHairMD, a leader in physician-driven, multi-modality hair restoration solutions, is pleased to announce the opening of a second location for Chernoff Cosmetic Surgery in Santa Rosa, California, under the direction of Dr. Gregory Chernoff, BSc MD, FRCS(C). This expansion builds on the proven success of the Indianapolis, Indiana, practice and marks a key step in bringing advanced hair-restoration services to a new region.With his Indianapolis practice already offering the full suite of GetHairMD’s non-invasive hair-restoration treatments, Dr. Chernoff’s decision to launch a Santa Rosa location reflects both strong demand and his optimism about meeting the aesthetic and hair-health needs of patients in Northern California.“Our Indianapolis team built a strong reputation for delivering natural-looking results, and expanding to Santa Rosa made perfect sense,” says Dr. Chernoff. “This new site gives us the chance to apply everything we’ve learned and to serve patients who want comprehensive hair-restoration solutions alongside our facial- and body-rejuvenation services.”In Indianapolis, Dr. Chernoff has built a strong reputation by pairing exacting surgical technique with advanced non-surgical therapies. Through his collaboration with GetHairMD, his patients now benefit from physician-supervised, FDA-cleared treatments designed to target nearly all underlying causes of hair loss.The Santa Rosa office is equipped to serve patients throughout Sonoma and Napa counties and beyond, positioning Dr. Chernoff’s expertise in a region that values high-level aesthetic care. For hair-restoration patients, the Santa Rosa location allows integration of holistic aesthetic offerings, everything from rejuvenating skin and body therapies to the comprehensive hair-restoration modalities offered by GetHairMD, under one roof.With the Santa Rosa launch, GetHairMD’s treatment portfolio becomes accessible through Dr. Chernoff’s California practice. Services will include laser therapy, topical and at-home therapies, minimally invasive hair packaging, and scalp-health solutions.“We are thrilled to expand our network alongside Dr. Chernoff’s second location,” says Trace Herchman, President of GetHairMD. “He not only brings exceptional credentials, but also a clear vision for combining hair restoration and aesthetic excellence. This move reflects his confidence in the Santa Rosa market and in GetHairMD as a provider of premier hair restoration solutions.”---About Dr. Gregory Chernoff & Chernoff Cosmetic SurgeryDr. Gregory Chernoff, BSc MD, FRCS(C) is triple board-certified—in Facial, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery; Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery; and by the Royal College of Physicians & Surgeons of Canada. His training includes fellowships in facial plastic surgery, microvascular surgery, body contouring, and laser therapy at the University of California, San Francisco, and at other institutions.Chernoff Cosmetic Surgery offers a full spectrum of surgical and non-surgical aesthetic treatments and now brings these capabilities, along with GetHairMD’s hair-restoration solutions, to patients in both Indianapolis and Santa Rosa.About GetHairMDGetHairMD is a physician-led national network of over 70 clinics focused on advanced non-surgical hair restoration for both men and women. The program delivers a suite of FDA-cleared and clinically validated solutions—from in-office laser therapies to regenerative protocols and prescription treatments. With locations throughout the United States, GetHairMD is committed to restoring confidence by combining medical excellence, innovative technology, and physician-led care.

