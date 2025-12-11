iSharing Launches High Speed Alert to Help Parents Curb Teen Speeding and Emphasize Urgency

iSharing's High Speed Alert

A Data-Driven Safety Tool Designed Specifically for New Drivers

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With teen driving accidents still a leading safety concern, iSharing , the leading real-time location sharing and safety platform is taking aim at preventable crashes with High Speed Alert, a real-time feature that notifies parents the moment a young driver pushes past a preset speed limit. The feature is intended to help families spot risky driving behavior early and to open conversations that can prevent crashes before they happen.How the feature worksHigh Speed Alert has pre-set default speeds by country and thresholds represent dangerous excessive speeding, designed to identify reckless driving behavior rather than minor speeding violations. When a tracked user exceeds that limit during a driving session, the app sends a single alert for that trip (so parents aren’t flooded with repeat notifications if the same trip contains multiple speed violations). The feature is designed to be easy to enable for family groups, and to spark timely, constructive conversations between parents and teens.Why parents should care - the dataMotor vehicle crashes remain the leading cause of death for U.S. teens, and teen crash risk is highest for newly licensed drivers. (CDC) According to the latest data available from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the number of teen motor-vehicle occupant deaths increased for the third time since 2019. Occupant fatalities in 2023 totaled 2,707, up 5.9% from 2,556 in 2022. NHTSA also estimates that the total number of deaths among teens ages 13 to 19 (including pedestrian and bicycle incidents) was 3,048 in 2023, averaging eight deaths per day. (Injury Facts)Speeding is a critical safety issue for teen drivers. In 2023, it was a factor in 34% of the passenger vehicle teen drivers (15-18 years old) involved in fatal crashes. Teens should be aware of their speed during inclement weather, when they need to reduce their speed, or with other road conditions, like traffic stops or winding roads. (NHTSA)There is also evidence from naturalistic driving studies that teens' speeding behavior increases over time, possibly as they gain confidence. National safety agencies emphasize that inexperience, nighttime driving, passengers, distraction and speeding all combine to increase crash risk among adolescents, factors that parental monitoring and coaching can help reduce. (NHTSA)A parent-friendly approach to preventative coaching"High Speed Alert isn’t about constant monitoring, it’s about giving parents objective, moment-in-time facts so they can coach and protect new drivers," said Yongjae Chuh, CEO at iSharingSoft. "When you get a single alert that a teen exceeded a reasonable threshold, it becomes an opportunity to talk about safe speed, consequences, and responsible decision-making before a crash occurs."Because the alert triggers only once per trip, families avoid notification fatigue while still getting actionable insight into potentially dangerous driving sessions. Parents can pair alerts with other iSharing features like location history and safe-zone notifications to build a fuller picture of driving habits over time.How families can use the alert constructively:Set expectations first. Explain to new drivers why the alert is enabled and agree on consequences and coaching steps.Use alerts as conversation starters. One alert can lead to reviewing driving routes, discussing stopping distances, or revisiting night-driving rules.Combine the app with graduated driver licensing (GDL) rules. Many states’ GDL frameworks discourage nighttime driving and passenger limits, so use the app to reinforce those rules. (NHTSA)Evidence suggests monitoring and parental engagement workResearch and public-health guidance show that parental involvement (including limits on nighttime driving, passenger caps and monitoring) reduces teen crash risk. Tools that provide objective data such as speed alerts and trip summaries can help parents target coaching to specific behaviors like speeding, which is implicated in a large share of teen fatal crashes. (CDC)About iSharing’s approachiSharing has positioned itself as a proactive safety platform, aiming to prevent emergencies rather than respond after they occur. High Speed Alert complements existing features (real-time location sharing, SOS alerts, inactivity detection and one-year location history) by focusing specifically on speed as a discrete, measurable risk factor for new drivers.The High Speed Alert feature is rolling out now to iSharing users worldwide. Families can enable it in the app’s safety settings and adjust thresholds to match local speed norms and family preferences.About iSharingiSharing is a leading real-time location sharing and safety platform designed to protect families across generations. With over 60 million users worldwide, the app offers inactivity detection without specialized hardware, live GPS tracking, instant SOS alerts, location history, and driving-related features. Its mission is simple: prevent emergencies before they happen and make modern safety accessible to every family, everywhere.The app is available on the App Store and Google Play For more information, visit isharingsoft.com.**Sources & further reading: CDC - Risk Factors for Teen Drivers; NHTSA - Teen Driving resources; Edgar Snyder - Teen Driver Car Accident Statistics. (CDC) (NHTSA) (Injury Facts)

