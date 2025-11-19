Protecting Elderly Parents This Winter: How iSharing Keeps Families Connected

iSharing's Elderly Care GPS Automatic Inactivity Detection Driving Behavior Monitoring

With 75.3% Increase in US Senior Users, iSharing Supports Families in Keeping Elderly Parents Safe This Holiday Season

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every winter, thousands of older adults face increased risks that rarely make headlines, yet affect families everywhere. Cold weather, early sunsets, icy sidewalks, and holiday travel create a perfect storm for falls, disorientation, and life-threatening delays in emergency response. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, nearly 30% of adults age 65 and older live alone, rising to 43% among women age 75 and older. For adult children trying to keep elderly parents safe while living far away, an anxious phone check once a day is no longer enough.The danger is especially serious for older adults with early cognitive changes. In a study published in the American Journal of Occupational Therapy, researchers examined 207 missing elderly drivers with dementia over a 10-year period and found that approximately one-third were never found. Even small changes, like missing the same exit, taking longer than usual to return home, or adding unexplained stops, can be early warning signs worth tracking before they escalate into a crisis.According to internal data from iSharing , more than 60 million people worldwide now use the app to protect friends and family. While many originally used it for teens and children, senior adoption has surged, especially during colder months when weather drops and isolation create higher medical and mobility risks. In 2025 alone, senior usage on the platform increased 60.3% globally, including 75.3% growth in the United States and an even higher 75.7% increase in Japan, the fastest-growing market. The company calls this “the hidden safety gap,” and the winter season makes it more urgent than ever.iSharing's inactivity detection feature is what truly sets it apart. Unlike other safety tools that only alert after a fall or emergency, iSharing proactively notifies families when no movement is detected for an extended period, allowing them to intervene before a minor delay becomes a serious crisis. Combined with real-time location awareness and alerts if a parent unexpectedly leaves safe zones like home or senior centers, the platform ensures families are informed immediately—not hours later. Additional safety tools include instant SOS alerts and driving behavior monitoring to detect concerning patterns.“We built these tools because winter emergencies do not wait for anyone to pick up the phone,” said Yongjae Chuh, CTO and Co-Founder of iSharingSoft. “A single delay in response can turn a preventable situation into a tragedy. Families deserve better options and they deserve them before something goes wrong.”iSharing emphasizes proactive care. Users can view location history for an entire year, share access with siblings or caregivers for coordinated support, and rely on battery-efficient design to protect seniors who forget to charge their phones.Winter is also the season when families are physically together. iSharing encourages adult children to install the app in person during Thanksgiving and Christmas gatherings, when parents are most receptive, and children can set up alerts and walk them through the platform.While emergency pendants and medical alert systems play a valuable role, many require specialized hardware and only respond after an incident. iSharing flips that model: prevention comes first.“Every year millions of families have the same thought,” Chuh added. “We should have done something sooner. Our goal is to remove that regret and give people a simple way to care for elderly parents before a situation becomes life threatening.”As the senior population rises and families are increasingly dispersed, modern safety tools are not just practical—they are emotional lifelines. iSharing ensures peace of mind is simple, accessible, and effective, without expensive hardware or complicated setups.This winter, iSharing’s message is clear: Do not wait for an emergency. Install now while you are home. Protect the people you love before the worst happens.About iSharingiSharing is a leading real-time location sharing and safety platform designed to protect families across generations. With over 60 million users worldwide, the app offers inactivity detection without specialized hardware, live GPS tracking, instant SOS alerts, location history, and driving-related features. Originally adopted to monitor children, iSharing has rapidly become a widely used tool for seniors and caregivers, especially during high-risk winter months. Its mission is simple: prevent emergencies before they happen and make modern safety accessible to every family, everywhere.The app is available on the App Store and Google Play For more information, visit isharingsoft.com.

