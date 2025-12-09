Iylon Precision Oncology Receives Forttuna Global Excellence Award and CEO John Tarantino Delivers Keynote

Forttuna Global Excellence Award CEO of Iylon Precision Oncology Executive Team at the Function CEO was Honored

“My enemy is cancer. The enemy of my enemy is precision oncology. Precision oncology will defeat the enemy of cancer,” — John Tarantino, CEO of Iylon Precision Oncology

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Iylon Precision Oncology Receives Forttuna Global Excellence Award in Dubai, CEO John Tarantino Delivers an Impassioned Keynote on the Future of Cancer CareIylon Precision Oncology, a Rhode Island–based leader in personalized cancer care, was honored on December 6th evening with the Forttuna Global Excellence Award at the 2025 Forttuna Awards ceremony held in Dubai. The event, attended by healthcare pioneers, business leaders, and innovators from around the world, celebrated excellence across multiple industries and recognized organizations driving meaningful global impact.The company’s CEO, John A. Tarantino, accepted the award and delivered a compelling keynote address advocating for precision oncology as the future frontline in the fight against cancer.“My enemy is cancer. The enemy of my enemy is precision oncology. Precision oncology will defeat the enemy of cancer,” Tarantino mentioned, urging patients, caregivers, and clinicians to consider personalized, genomic-guided cancer treatment when confronting the disease.Drawing on decades of experience and a deep commitment to equitable access to advanced care, Tarantino spoke passionately about the transformative potential of personalized cancer treatment—therapies tailored not by one-size-fits-all protocols but by a patient’s unique genomic and tumor profile. He described precision oncology as “our best hope for giving patients a new option — where none may have existed before.”Tarantino explained that Iylon Precision Oncology created the Iylon Foundation to ensure that life-saving precision oncology is accessible to every patient, not just those with financial means. While genomic-guided treatment represents the future of medicine, far too many patients remain unable to benefit due to cost barriers.The Foundation was established to close this gap by providing financial support, educational resources, and access to personalized cancer-care pathways. Through this initiative, Iylon affirms its belief that no patient should be denied the best chance at survival simply because they cannot afford it.In his remarks, Tarantino also acknowledged the vital support of the Papitto Opportunity Connection (POC) and its founder, Ms. Barbara Papitto. He highlighted POC’s generosity in helping Iylon extend precision oncology to patients regardless of financial circumstance.POC’s support, he noted, exemplifies how “compassion meets innovation,” enabling fair and equitable access to advanced cancer care for underserved communities. Tarantino highlighted how his company's passionate leaders, including Mr. Gregory Mercurio (CBSO), Dr.Matthew Hadfield (CMO), Ms. Chris McGinn (CPNO), and Sendurai Mani (CSO), work to amplify the mission of Iylon and Iylon Foundation.The Forttuna event gathered distinguished guests — leaders in medicine, research, technology, and philanthropy — reflecting a global shift toward making precision medicine the standard of care. The recognition of Iylon Precision Oncology at this prominent international forum underscores the company’s growing influence in shaping the future of cancer treatment.Founded with a mission to deliver data-driven, patient-specific oncology recommendations, Iylon integrates clinical context, pathology, genomics, and expert analysis to assist oncologists and patients in selecting the most effective treatment options. Under Tarantino’s leadership, the company is expanding its mission to ensure that advanced cancer care becomes both accessible and globally impactful.The Forttuna Global Excellence Award not only celebrates Iylon’s scientific and clinical achievements but also amplifies the company’s call to action: to make precision oncology accessible, recognized, and standard practice whenever patients and families face cancer.Media ContactIylon Precision OncologyDr. Arun KumarEmail: media@iylon.comWebsite: www.iylon.com Foundation Website: https://www.iylon.org

