Iylon Precision Oncology Appoints Christine (Chris) McGinn as Chief Patient Navigation Officer

Iylon Precision Oncology, a leader in precision medicine today, announced the appointment of Christine (Chris) McGinn, NP, as Chief Patient Navigation Officer.

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ms. McGinn brings extensive clinical experience and a strong dedication to patient advocacy from her role as an Acute Care Nurse Practitioner in Oncology at Rhode Island Hospital, where she specializes in caring for women with breast and gynecological cancers, as well as melanoma. She has maintained a long-standing professional interest in the connection between the immune system and cancer, which closely aligns with Iylon’s mission to provide precision oncology solutions that combine advanced science with human-centered care.As CPNO, Ms. McGinn will oversee Iylon’s comprehensive patient navigation strategy, expanding programs aimed at guiding patients through complex treatment pathways with empathy, clarity, and data-driven accuracy. She will work across clinical, scientific, and patient advocacy teams to ensure that every patient’s journey is supported by personalized insights and coordinated care.“We are delighted to welcome Chris to Iylon,” said John Tarantino, Chief Executive Officer of Iylon Precision Oncology. “Her extensive oncology experience and dedication to patient-centered care will be instrumental as we build a top-tier navigation framework to support patients through the changing landscape of precision oncology.”“Joining Iylon is an exciting opportunity to bring together my clinical experience and passion for patient guidance,” said Chris McGinn. “I’m eager to help patients navigate their care with confidence and connection—bridging cutting-edge science with compassionate support.”Ms. McGinn’s appointment reflects Iylon’s continued investment in the integration of clinical excellence, precision diagnostics, and immuno-oncology innovation. Her leadership will play a key role in advancing the company’s vision to transform how patients experience and access individualized cancer treatment.________________________________________About Iylon Precision OncologyIylon Precision Oncology is committed to helping cancer patients by providing cutting-edge personalized precision oncology recommendations based on genomic testing for those with difficult-to-treat cancers. By combining molecular profiling, translational research, and advanced computational science, Iylon strives to redefine precision oncology through innovation, integration, and patient collaboration.Media Contact:Iylon Precision Oncologymedia@iylon.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.