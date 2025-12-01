Dr. Matthew Hadfield, Chief Medical Officer

Iylon Precision Oncology and The Iylon Foundation Appoint Dr. Matthew Hadfield as Chief Medical Officer

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Iylon Precision Oncology and The Iylon Foundation today announced the appointment of Dr. Matthew Hadfield as Chief Medical Officer (CMO) for both organizations. Dr. Hadfield, a nationally recognized oncologist, clinical researcher, and innovator in precision cancer medicine, will play a pivotal role in advancing Iylon’s mission to enhance outcomes for cancer patients in Rhode Island and internationally.Dr. Hadfield possesses a demonstrated history of progressing next-generation cancer therapeutics, pioneering clinical trial design, and delivering compassionate, patient-centered care. His efforts have concentrated on utilizing advanced genomic, molecular, and immunologic methodologies to offer patients highly personalized and more efficacious treatment alternatives. As Chief Medical Officer, he will oversee Iylon’s clinical strategy, research portfolio, and patient access initiatives, with the aim of ensuring that patients benefit from groundbreaking scientific advancements as swiftly and securely as possible.“Dr. Hadfield’s arrival signifies a pivotal moment for Iylon,” stated John Tarantino, CEO of Iylon Precision Oncology and Director of The Iylon Foundation. “Matthew is a physician of exceptional talent, profound integrity, and steadfast dedication to patients. His leadership will substantially expedite our capacity to provide premier precision oncology services to families in Rhode Island and beyond.”Dr. Hadfield will oversee clinical development collaborations, physician engagement, safety and regulatory planning, as well as the expansion of Iylon’s precision medicine ecosystem. His appointment reinforces Iylon’s commitment to providing the most advanced cancer diagnostics, therapeutics, and research opportunities to all patients—irrespective of their geographic location or background.“I am honored to join Iylon at this pivotal moment,” said Dr. Matthew Hadfield. “Patients deserve better options, faster answers, and more hope. Iylon’s vision—to bring cutting-edge precision oncology to the community and ensure that every patient receives care tailored to their biology—is exactly the future our field needs. I am dedicated to enhancing lives within Rhode Island and creating an impact that reaches beyond our borders.”Dr. Hadfield has previously held leadership positions across clinical oncology, translational research, and medical affairs. His contributions have been distinguished by efforts to promote equitable access to cancer care and to expedite the development of personalized therapies for rare and complex cancers. Under Dr. Hadfield’s guidance, Iylon is well-positioned to expand its patient-centered initiatives, accelerate the precision oncology-based research, and reinforce its reputation as a leader marked by innovation and compassion in oncology.Media Contact:Iylon CommunicationsDr. Arun Kumarmedia@iylon.com

