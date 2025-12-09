OneScreen.ai Appoints Pat Griffin as Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Growth & Innovation in Out-of-Home Advertising

OneScreen.ai Appoints Pat Griffin as Chief Revenue Officer

Veteran Revenue Leader Brings Deep Experience in Transforming and Scaling Tech-Enabled Services

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OneScreen.ai, the leading platform for out-of-home (OOH) advertising technology, today announced the appointment of Pat Griffin as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Griffin, an accomplished leader with over a decade of experience scaling high-growth companies, joins OneScreen to help spearhead its next phase of market expansion.

Griffin brings a strong track record of building sales and marketing teams across industries. Most recently, he served as the Chief Revenue Officer of Torc, an AI-powered talent platform that was successfully acquired by Randstad Digital in May 2024. Before Torc, Griffin led enterprise sales at Catalant, where he spearheaded efforts to bring their innovative Consulting 2.0 offering to 30% of the Fortune 500. After graduating from Harvard Business School, he worked in the private equity group at Bain and Company.

Griffin commented on his new role: “I’m thrilled to join the team at OneScreen to help bring new technology and processes to the out-of-home advertising space. I’m inspired by the fantastic culture they’ve built and the momentum that they have helping marketers at emerging brands solve a gap using billboards and other OOH campaigns to deliver ROI, and I can’t wait to be part of what’s next.”

OneScreen.ai CEO Alex Ewing emphasized the importance of Griffin’s appointment to the company’s vision. “Bringing in a leader of Pat’s caliber marks a significant milestone for OneScreen’s growth,” said Ewing. “Pat’s a proven winner, and his impressive track record of scaling in a way that creates value for customers will be invaluable on our mission to revolutionize the OOH industry while creating a new standard for customer experience.”

Griffin's appointment is effective immediately, and he will focus on integrating OneScreen's sales, marketing, and customer success functions to optimize the platform’s revenue engine in preparation for new product developments in 2026.

###

About OneScreen.ai:

OneScreen.ai is an Out-of-Home (OOH) platform that makes real-world advertising easier and more effective through data-driven planning, efficient operational execution, and results-driven measurement. With an online marketplace of 100+ data sources, 1.2 million pieces of OOH inventory, and a suite of AI-powered tools, OneScreen.ai provides the reach, data confidence, and operational expertise to reach your audience where they live, work, and play. For more information, visit www.onescreen.ai.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.