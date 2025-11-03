MISSION: POSSIBLE — Transform VC’s 'Impact a Billion' Summit Draws Nearly 250 Tech and Capital Leaders to San Francisco

Ghazi Shami and Raed Masri Bill Tai and Yasmin Khorram The Transform VC Team

First Annual Event Replaces Traditional AGM, Featuring Global Leaders and 12 Portfolio Companies Focused on Outlier Returns & Impact

This wasn’t just a networking event; it was a gathering of people ready to put capital to work toward audacious, world-changing goals.” — Raed Masri

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transform VC, a venture capital firm dedicated to funding transformative companies, successfully hosted its first annual Impact a Billion Summit on Friday, October 24, at the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco. Under the powerful theme of MISSION: POSSIBLE, the summit brought together nearly 250 influential founders, limited partners (LPs), venture capitalists, journalists, and technology enthusiasts committed to scaling solutions that positively affect at least one billion lives.

The highly anticipated event served as a critical nexus for the impact economy, providing a platform for discussions focused on deploying capital and technology to address the world’s most pressing challenges, from global health and access to technology to sustainable infrastructure. Attendance peaked at nearly 250 in-person participants and hundreds around the world tuning in on Zoom, underscoring the growing market interest in mission-driven ventures that prioritize both financial returns and measurable social impact.

The Summit also represented a strategic innovation in venture capital engagement. Recognizing October as a particularly busy month in the VC and LP calendar, Transform VC replaced the standard, internal Annual General Meeting (AGM) format with this public-facing summit. This non-traditional approach offered capital allocators and funders a unique, high-value opportunity to hear directly from successful innovators, learn from their experiences, and receive the latest updates on Transform VC’s portfolio companies, creating a more dynamic and transparent engagement model. This innovative format also enables non-portfolio companies working on significant ideas to present their innovations to a targeted audience.

Event Dynamics and Portfolio Showcase

The morning kicked off with a high-energy Demo Day where 12 Transform VC portfolio companies pitched their innovative solutions to the attending investors and LPs. The showcased startups included:

-iSono Health

-Reach Power

-Vectara

-EliteGamingLIVE

-Deeptrust

-Plan A

-RASA

-Symul.at

-Waive The Wait

-Valley

-Sigmatic AI

-Juvena Therapeutics

Main Stage Program Highlights

The main stage programming featured over a dozen prominent speakers, reinforcing the summit's commitment to actionable, multi-sector impact across critical technology, health, and ethics domains. The event’s main programming, emceed by five-time CIO, Founder, and Venture Capitalist Yousuf Khan, was inaugurated with a welcome address from Raed Masri, Founder of Transform VC. Key sessions included:

Fireside Chats & Discussions:

-A captivating Fireside Chat featuring Ghazi Shami (Founder, EMPIRE Records) and Raed Masri, discussing leadership and industry transformation.

-A key conversation with prolific VC and investor Bill Tai, moderated by Politico Reporter Yasmin Khorram.

-A session on "Unlocking the Future of Predictive Health with a Simple Blood Test" led by Helmy Eltoukhy (CEO, Guardant Health), moderated by Ayah Hamdan (Director of Health, Plug and Play Ventures).

-A major event announcing Ava’s $15.5M Fundraise and Launch from Stealth, featuring Reza Rahman (Co-Founder and President) and Gopi Rangan (Founder, Sure Ventures).

Themed Panels:

-“Redefining Wellness: Women Leading the Health Tech Revolution” featuring Darlene Walley (CEO, Plan A) and Hanadie Yousef (Founder, Juvena Therapeutics), moderated by Sujude Dalieh (Investor and Entrepreneur).

-"The Convergence Era: How AI, IoT, and Cybersecurity Will Shape the Next Decade" with speakers L.R. Fox (Founder, Plan A) and Dimitri Zabelin (Sr. Analyst, PitchBook), moderated by Rafic Makki (Head Technologist, Mubadala Capital).

-“Ethics in AI” featuring Amr Awadallah (Co-Founder, Vectara) and Nazila Alasti (Technologist).

"From Indoors to Outdoors: Scaling the Robotics Revolution," featuring Touraj Parang (President and CCO, Serve Robotics) and Mohamed Amer (Co-Founder, Claryo), also moderated by Rafic Makki.

-“The Female Lens on Venture Growth," featuring Ayah Hamdan (Director of Health at Plug and Play Ventures), Mariane Bekker (Founder, Founder’s Bay), and Danielle Dudum (Partner, Cherubic Ventures), with Nida Atshan Osei (Strategic Director, AAA) as the moderator.

TED-Style Talks:

-Omar Tawakol (CEO, Rembrand) presented on "GenAI and Non-Interruptive Advertising."

-Nahid Fattahi (Entrepreneur and Psychotherapist) spoke on "Compassion and Empathy as Founders."

-Neda Razavi (CEO, iSono Health) delivered a session on “The New Frontier of Women's Health Accessibility.”

-Dr. A.K. Pradeep (Founder, Sensori.ai and renowned author) gave a talk titled "How to Get the LLM to Swipe Right On You."

“The energy at our Impact a Billion summit was palpable. This wasn’t just a networking event; it was a gathering of people ready to put capital to work toward audacious, world-changing goals,” said Raed Masri, Founder of Transform VC. “The 'MISSION: POSSIBLE' theme perfectly encapsulated the optimism and expertise shared by our attendees. We proved that scaling solutions to impact a billion lives is not just a hope, it’s an executable strategy today.”

Transform VC plans to continue making the Impact a Billion Summit an annual fixture, building on the success and momentum of this event. The day concluded with closing remarks from Founder Raed Masri and a happy hour/dinner reception overlooking the Ferry Building and the Bay Bridge.

To listen to the sessions shared at Impact a Billion, please visit https://tinyurl.com/bdeuew2w.

About Transform VC

An emerging firm, and the only Saudi-owned VC firm in the United States, Transform VC backs overlooked and underestimated founders building the deep tech backbone of tomorrow, from AI and cybersecurity to clean energy, future of learning, media, and digital health. Our portfolio includes companies shaping billion-dollar markets while tackling humanity’s toughest challenges. Collectively, they’ve reached over 440 million users, secured over $2 billion in capital from major global investors like Blackstone, Shell Energy, and others, and are led by founders from 15 countries, have over 235 issued patents, employing over 2,200 people serving global customers such as L’Oreal, Pepsi, Amazon, Toyota, Mitsubishi, etc . To learn more, visit www.transform.vc.

