B2B Marketers Are Ignoring a $50 Billion Channel — and Competitors Are Cashing In

New Study by OneScreen.ai and Wynter Reveals Out-of-Home Advertising Isn't Just for B2C, it’s a Mainstream B2B Growth Engine Hidden in Plain Sight

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new survey from OneScreen.ai, the leading Out-of-Home (OOH) adtech platform, and Wynter, a B2B research platform, reveals a startling disconnect between B2B marketers' perceptions and the reality of their own industry. The report, based on a survey of 101 senior B2B marketers, reveals that while many marketers still view OOH as an expensive, unmeasurable, and untargeted "legacy channel," nearly half of all B2B companies are already leveraging it to drive brand and pipeline growth.

This research, titled "The State of B2B Out-of-Home Advertising Adoption," exposes a "perception lag" that is keeping many B2B marketers from a powerful and increasingly accessible channel. While 70% of marketers surveyed said they would consider OOH if they could measure its impact, the study found that not only does the technology to do so already exist, but it is successfully being used by their peers.

“The data shows that there is an interest in OOH as a performance channel, but the reality is that marketers need more education about how OOH has evolved significantly over the last 5 years. The B2B marketers who understand the benefits of OOH and how to execute a strategic campaign correctly are gaining a significant advantage,” said Greg Wise, Co-Founder and Chief Customer Officer at OneScreen.ai. “Modern OOH is a mix of iconic, static billboards combined with flexible programmatic formats that can be measured and are highly targetable. The companies leading the charge are proving you don't need an enterprise budget to see triple-digit lifts in brand recall and conversions. The biggest barrier isn't the channel, it's the outdated thinking holding marketers back.”

The report found that adoption is strongest among mid-market companies (201-5,000 employees) who are using OOH strategically to amplify other marketing efforts. This includes "swarming" industry events with OOH placements in airports, hotels, and transit hubs to dominate the conversation and build brand credibility.

Key Data Points and Findings from the Report:

-The Measurement Myth is Debunked: While 77% of marketers cited a lack of measurement as their primary reason for avoiding OOH, the study reveals that modern platforms utilize over 100 data sources to link OOH exposure to digital signals, such as branded search, web traffic spikes, and even pipeline acceleration. Brands using these methods are reporting an ROI satisfaction rate of over 90%.

-Targeting is a Science, Not a Guessing Game: 52% of marketers believe OOH can effectively reach their Ideal Customer Profile (ICP), confirming that with the right data — from mobility patterns to event schedules — OOH can be a precision tool, not a "spray-and-pray" tactic.

-Creativity is the New Currency: The majority of surveyed marketers recalled the locations of iconic OOH campaigns they saw, but struggled to align the brand that ran the creative, highlighting a "creative deficit." The campaigns that did stick out were bold, visually unique, and integrated with a larger brand moment. They didn’t just run digital ads on a static billboard; they proved that standing out is more important than blending in.

-The Mid-Market is Leading the Way: Despite the perception that OOH is only for Fortune 500 companies, mid-market firms are the most aggressive adopters. They are using OOH to signal market leadership and "go big" without spending like an enterprise giant.

-OOH is a Force Multiplier: OOH isn't a competitor to digital or events. Instead, it works best when integrated with them. For example, OOH + Events (placing ads in airports and hotels during a conference) and OOH + Digital (using QR codes or geo-targeting to drive traffic) are proven strategies for amplifying reach and impact.

While the perception gap presents a challenge, it also represents a massive opportunity. As the full report (insert hyperlink) demonstrates, the most successful B2B companies are those that have already cracked the code on OOH, utilizing it to complement their digital efforts and capitalize on key moments, such as industry events.

“At OneScreen.ai, we work with some of the fastest-growing B2B brands, and what we are seeing is that OOH is a powerful tool for both brand and demand marketing. We built our platform to put this advantage at our client’s fingertips,” said Alex Ewing, OneScreen.ai CEO.

For the majority of marketers who still feel held back by a lack of knowledge, the path forward is clear: it’s time to move past the myths and embrace the measurable, scalable reality of modern OOH to transform their brand from invisible to unforgettable.

To read the full report, please visit https//www.onescreen.ai/research/.

About OneScreen.ai:

OneScreen.ai is an Out-of-Home (OOH) adtech platform making real-world advertising easier to buy through their data-driven planning, effective operational execution, and results-driven measurement. With OneScreen.ai's online marketplace of over 100+ data sources, 1.2 million pieces of OOH inventory, and a suite of AI-powered tools, they provide the reach, data confidence, and operational expertise to build your brand where your audience lives, works, and plays. For more information, visit www.onescreen.ai.

