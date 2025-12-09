Atmosphere Core Unveils Its Fourth Brand, ONE Atmosphere

Atmosphere Core has officially launched ONE Atmosphere, its fourth brand and a strategic move into the growing extended-stay market. Where design meets ease: welcoming layouts, gentle materials, and curated art that reflect both place and purpose. In all destinations, guests can expect the ‘ONE Experience’, a consistent sense of home supported by seamless service and thoughtful amenities. A brand built for flexible, future-ready living.

A modern extended living concept for new-generation guests seeking the warmth of home, the structure of a workspace, and the ease of hotel-style services.

ONE Atmosphere will offer a reliable model of flexible living, blending the warmth of home with the precision of hospitality. ” — Mr. Salil Panigrahi

MALé, MALDIVES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading hospitality company, Atmosphere Core has announced the launch of its fourth brand, ONE Atmosphere , marking its strategic entry into the extended-stay segment. Designed for today’s work–live–travel flow, ONE Atmosphere will offer fully serviced apartments that combine the freedom and expanse of residential living with the consistency of hospitality, including branded amenities, seamless concierge services, and thoughtful design details.Speaking about the launch, Mr Salil Panigrahi, Managing Director, Atmosphere Core, said, “As travel becomes more fluid and work becomes borderless, guests expect more than a hotel room, they expect a lifestyle solution. They want a space that adapts as they move through different cities, work patterns, and rhythms of everyday life. ONE Atmosphere is designed to meet this shift by offering a reliable model of flexible living that blends the warmth of home with the precision of hospitality. Our spaces will be consistent, functional, design-led, and deeply attuned to how people live today.”Building on this guest-centred philosophy, the design of ONE Atmosphere will focus on efficient layouts, layered with calming materials and curated local art to create intuitive environments that feel welcoming, practical, and visually inspiring. Every element will aim to enhance comfort and usability while reflecting a sense of place.ONE Atmosphere apartments will be built for living, not simply staying overnight, with hotel-style services operating quietly in the background. Across all locations, the brand will deliver ‘ONE Experience’, a portable sense of home ideal for long stays, relocations, project assignments, holidays, and hybrid travel. This experience will be further strengthened by a comprehensive suite of amenities and leisure, work, and convenience features, under the ‘ONE Promise’, elevating intelligent serviced living into a lifestyle statement. Together, these amenities and services will create a holistic, flexible environment.Commenting on the brand’s growth potential, Mr Sandeep Ahuja, Managing Director, ONE Atmosphere, said, “the serviced apartment sector is expanding rapidly yet remains highly fragmented. With ONE Atmosphere, we aim to establish a unified standard that can scale with ease while delivering a consistent, comfortable, and efficient experience. By leveraging the operational discipline we’ve developed across our award-winning resorts in the Maldives, we are confident in our ability to set a new global benchmark for extended-stay hospitality”.ONE Atmosphere’s launch pipeline features a mix of metropolitan, urban, and leisure destinations across South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Gulf countries, with further international markets under evaluation as part of the brand’s long-term global rollout.

