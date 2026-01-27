RĒGULA 2025 AWARD HONOURS ARCHITECT STEFANO TARDITO’S MASTERFUL RESTORATION OF BORGO MONCHIERO HERITAGE BY ATMOSPHERE

Renowned Italian architect Stefano Tardito has been awarded the prestigious Rēgula 2025 Award in the Hospitality category for his exceptional restoration of the historic complex known as BORGO DI MONCHIERO Once ancient monastic cells, the property now offers 19 rooms with timeless design and character. Stefano Tardito’s work on the Borgo Monchiero project is recognised as a skilful conversion of an 18th-century monastic complex into a refined heritage hospitality destination.

MILAN, ITALY, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned Italian architect Stefano Tardito has been awarded the prestigious Rēgula 2025 Award in the Hospitality category for his exceptional restoration of the historic complex known as BORGO DI MONCHIERO, located in the heart of the renowned Langhe region of Piedmont, in the province of Cuneo. This complex project aims to create BORGO MONCHIERO HERITAGE by Atmosphere , the first Italian hotel by international group Atmosphere Core The award was presented during the eighth edition of the Rēgula | 100 Italian Projects Award, which celebrates Italian architecture, design, and creativity every year, promoting discussion on the themes of innovation, urban regeneration, and environmental sustainability.Stefano Tardito’s work on Borgo Monchiero project was recognised as a skilful example of the conversion of an ancient, 18th-century monastic and religious complex into a refined heritage hospitality destination. The jury praised the project for its creativity in integrating aesthetics and technology, and expressing to the world the quality of Italian culture combined with the ability to innovate the history of engineering, architecture and design.Reflecting on the recognition, Stefano Tardito said, "This is a truly ambitious project based on a delicate balance between conservation and enhancement, guided by authentic historical research and technological innovation. The result is a harmonious encounter between past and present that allows the monastery to preserve its historical authenticity while evolving into immersive and seductive spaces where guests can enjoy unique experiences. The Borgo will thus be reborn and become an exceptional narrator of its past".The award received further increases anticipation for the official opening of BORGO MONCHIERO HERITAGE BY ATMOSPHERE, which marks the first step in the European expansion of Atmosphere Core. The group's first property in Italy is in the heart of the Langhe, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, in a landscape of extraordinary beauty.Borgo Monchiero owners Franco Giampetruzzi and Gian Maria Debenedetti shared their delight at the recognition, saying “This recognition celebrates skillful restoration and conversion by architect Stefano Tardito and enduring spirit of the property, and we are proud of his achievements. It reinforces our commitment to preserving its heritage while welcoming a new chapter”.Guests will experience the Rēgula-recognised restoration firsthand through thoughtfully preserved architectural details, tranquil cloisters and panoramic viewpoints woven into contemporary comforts.Located on a hill overlooking the vineyards and surrounding hills, the resort is a charming residence that combines premium services, tranquility, and authenticity of the territory. The property has 19 rooms with timeless design, converted from ancient monastic cells, complemented by the ancient private chapel, which serves as a charming multi-purpose room (also suitable for intimate ceremonies), a restaurant with a wine room dedicated to local cuisine, and an elegant lounge bar located in the ancient frescoed rooms overlooking the large panoramic swimming pool in the front garden. The property is completed by a wellness area located in the basement, characterized by vaulted brick rooms where saunas, sensory showers, relaxation rooms, and a heated swimming pool have been installed inside the ancient terracotta cistern once used by the monastery.Here, discerning global travelers, wine lovers and connoisseurs of authentic Piedmontese cuisine will discover a place to enjoy a rejuvenating break in one of the most evocative areas of northern Italy.

