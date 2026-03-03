MICHELIN-STARRED MAESTRO GIORGIO SERVETTO TO TAKE OVER ATMOSPHERE CORE’S UNDERWATER RESTAURANTS

Double MICHELIN-Starred Chef Giorgio Servetto brings his Garden-to-Sea philosophy beneath the Indian Ocean for an extraordinary underwater dining debut in the Maldives. At Only BLU, OBLU SELECT Lobigili, a five-course immersion unfolds amid cobalt waters and drifting marine life from 7–9 May 2026. Six metres below the surface at M6m, OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, refined MICHELIN-level gastronomy meets the mesmerising panorama of the Indian Ocean from 12–14 May 2026. M6M delivers a sophisticated, limited-seat experience six metres below the surface, where ocean panoramas replace traditional décor. The only chef in Liguria to hold both a MICHELIN Red Star and a MICHELIN Green Star — and uniquely awarded Red Stars at two different restaurants — Chef Giorgio Servetto’s accolades reflect his rare balance of excellence and sustainability.

We are focused on bringing conscious dining into everything we do. Our approach to circular cuisine comes from working closely with what’s grown on our islands and what the sea provides responsibly.” — Anupam Banerjee, Vice President Food & Beverage, Atmosphere Core

MALé, MALDIVES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A rare culinary moment will unfold in the Maldives as double MICHELIN-Starred Chef Giorgio Servetto brings his distinctive approach to creative, environmentally grounded dining beneath the surface of the Indian Ocean, in an exclusive underwater collaboration with Atmosphere Core Chef Giorgio Servetto will introduce a Garden-to-Sea Immersion concept rooted in circular cuisine and zero-waste precision. He will take over two of the region’s most celebrated underwater restaurants, for exclusive lunch and dinner experiences: Only BLU at OBLU SELECT Lobigili from 7th to 9th May 2026, followed by M6m (Minus Six Metres) at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO from 12th to 14th May 2026. The culinary extravaganza will also include a signature Crab Dinner Experience at the HUDHU BAY, also at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO.Presented as a five-course menu at both Only BLU and M6m, each dish will trace Chef Servetto’s culinary journey, translating his philosophy into refined and sophisticated expressions. Developed in partnership with Atmosphere Core culinary team, the menus will prioritise island-grown produce. Hydroponic greens cultivated on Maadhoo Island, fresh vegetables sourced from local farms, and sustainable catch from the Indian Oceanwill reinforce a transparent and measurable commitment to environmental accountability.“Creativity begins with listening—to the land, the sea, and what they give you,” says Chef Giorgio Servetto. “My cuisine is about simplifying. When you respect ingredients fully, every element finds its purpose and flavour becomes clearer. You are a guest in nature’s elegant dining room. It is especially exciting to bring this experience to the Maldives for the first time with Atmosphere Core, where serving food in this underwater realm makes the journey feel even more special.”Born and professionally shaped in Liguria, Italy, Chef Giorgio Servetto is known for an approach to cooking that is both disciplined and deeply curious. He is a great wine enthusiast and a dynamic presence in the kitchen, driven by an openness to learning, cultural exchange, and continuous research. This passionate pursuit of excellence has earned him rare distinction: he remains the only chef in Liguria to hold both a MICHELIN Red Star and a MICHELIN Green Star, and the only one to be awarded Red Stars at two different restaurants.Bringing together MICHELIN-level gastronomy and tangible island sustainability leadership, this collaboration extends beyond a single culinary moment. It reflects Atmosphere Core’s broader commitment to embedding conscious dining principles across its portfolio.Anupam Banerjee, Vice President Food & Beverage, Atmosphere Core, expands, “This kind of culinary experience feels very natural to us. We are focused on bringing conscious dining into everything we do. Our approach to circular cuisine comes from working closely with what’s grown on our islands and what the sea provides responsibly. Collaborating with Chef Servetto has been inspiring. His way of thinking aligns instinctively with ours, and together we’ve designed something enriching, grounded and memorable, a new experience that our guests can genuinely enjoy and take with them.”The venues themselves complete the immersion. One of the Maldives’ largest under ocean restaurants, Only BLU offers a cobalt-washed dining room framed by drifting marine life, while M6M delivers a sophisticated, limited-seat experience six metres below the surface, where ocean panoramas replace traditional décor. In both settings, dining becomes a sensory experience, focused and deliberately unhurried.A whisper away from Malé International Airport, OBLU SELECT Lobigili is an adults-only sanctuary where romance is woven into the very name. In Dhivehi, ‘Loabi’ means love and ‘Gili’ island—together, an isle designed for two. Nature-inspired architecture and secluded tropical vistas create an intimate, castaway ambience, perfect for couples seeking escape. Suspended in exotic blue hues and surrounded by vibrant marine life, Only BLU offers an under ocean dining experience like no other—an intimate connection with the ocean, a place to share a meal, a moment, and the wonder of the deep with someone special.A short luxury speedboat journey from the airport unveils OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, a secluded island haven where nature sets the rhythm. Here, the gentle pulse of the waves and the dance of marine life compose a symphony of tranquillity, inviting guests to reconnect, restore, and let the beauty of the Maldives rejuvenate the soul. Descend six metres beneath the surface to M6m, an intimate underwater restaurant where culinary artistry meets panoramic ocean views. With limited seating, this exclusive venue offers a rare opportunity to savour ocean-inspired cuisine while the Indian Ocean drifts silently by—a truly immersive gastronomic journey.Easily accessible from Velana International Airport, OBLU SELECT Lobigili and OZEN LIFE MAADHOO offer seamless entry points for travellers seeking meaningful travel. Whether for a fleeting escape or an extended stay, the collaboration positions Atmosphere Core at the forefront of a new gastronomic language where creativity, sustainability and sense of place are inseparable.In an age where luxury dining is being redefined, this underwater takeover makes a compelling statement, the future of fine dining isn’t louder, it’s deeper.

