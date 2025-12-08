Senate Bill 1036 Printer's Number 1349

PENNSYLVANIA, December 8 - any kind made or provided by a township through the

township's own employees if the materials used for street

improvement or construction in excess of the amount

specified or adjusted under subsections (a) and (c) are

subject to the relevant price quotation or advertising

requirements under this section.

(iii) Where particular types, models or pieces of

new equipment, articles, apparatus, appliances, computer

software, vehicles or parts thereof are desired by the

board of commissioners that are patented or copyrighted

products or are needed to ensure compatibility with

existing systems, facilities or equipment.

(iv) For used personal property, such as equipment,

articles, apparatus, appliances, vehicles or parts

thereof being purchased from a public utility, municipal

corporation, county, school district, municipal

authority, council of government, volunteer fire company,

volunteer ambulance service, volunteer rescue squad or

Federal or State Government.

(v) Involving a policy of insurance or a surety

bond.

(vi) Made for public utility service and

electricity, natural gas or telecommunications services.

(vii) Made with another political subdivision or

county or council of governments, consortium, cooperative

or other similar entity created under 53 Pa.C.S. Ch. 23

Subch. A (relating to intergovernmental cooperation) or

the Federal Government, the Commonwealth, an agency of

the Federal Government or the Commonwealth or a municipal

authority, including the sale, leasing or loan of

20250SB1036PN1349 - 181 -

