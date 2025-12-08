Senate Bill 1036 Printer's Number 1349
PENNSYLVANIA, December 8 - any kind made or provided by a township through the
township's own employees if the materials used for street
improvement or construction in excess of the amount
specified or adjusted under subsections (a) and (c) are
subject to the relevant price quotation or advertising
requirements under this section.
(iii) Where particular types, models or pieces of
new equipment, articles, apparatus, appliances, computer
software, vehicles or parts thereof are desired by the
board of commissioners that are patented or copyrighted
products or are needed to ensure compatibility with
existing systems, facilities or equipment.
(iv) For used personal property, such as equipment,
articles, apparatus, appliances, vehicles or parts
thereof being purchased from a public utility, municipal
corporation, county, school district, municipal
authority, council of government, volunteer fire company,
volunteer ambulance service, volunteer rescue squad or
Federal or State Government.
(v) Involving a policy of insurance or a surety
bond.
(vi) Made for public utility service and
electricity, natural gas or telecommunications services.
(vii) Made with another political subdivision or
county or council of governments, consortium, cooperative
or other similar entity created under 53 Pa.C.S. Ch. 23
Subch. A (relating to intergovernmental cooperation) or
the Federal Government, the Commonwealth, an agency of
the Federal Government or the Commonwealth or a municipal
authority, including the sale, leasing or loan of
20250SB1036PN1349 - 181 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.