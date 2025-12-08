Senate Bill 1105 Printer's Number 1350
PENNSYLVANIA, December 8 - of the tax authorized by this section.
(2) In addition to any penalty under subsection (j), a
county may impose a penalty, not to exceed $250 per day, on
an operator, including a booking agent required to remit
taxes under section 210 of the Tax Reform Code of 1971, for
failure to fully and timely report transaction information in
violation of an ordinance requiring the report of the
information.
* * *
(k) Definitions.--The following words and phrases when used
in this section shall have the meanings given to them in this
subsection unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Accommodation fee." As the term is defined in section 209
of the Tax Reform Code of 1971.
* * *
"Discount room charge." As the term is defined in section
209 of the Tax Reform Code of 1971.
* * *
"Rent." As the term is defined in section 209 of the Tax
Reform Code of 1971.
* * *
"Transaction information." Any material information relating
to the consummation of a transaction, including, but not limited
to:
(1) Disclosure of each hotel for which rents were
collected.
(2) The accommodation fee, discount room charge and
amount of taxes remitted on each operator's behalf.
(3) The name, address and dates of occupancy of any
patron or transient.
