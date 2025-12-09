Wilson Partners expands South West presence after joining forces with Devon based Peplows

Adam Wardle, Director - Head of M&A, Wilson Partners Debbie Franklin, Director, Peplows

With this latest acquisition, Wilson Partners now operates with over 360 staff across 10 offices in the South, pushing Group revenues to £40m.

“We’re excited to bring the Peplows team on our journey. The South West is often overlooked as a hub for talent and innovation. Peplows shares our culture and commitment to great people and clients. ” — Adam Wardle, Head of M&A Wilson Partners

MAIDENHEAD, BERKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SME champion and high-growth accounting, tax and corporate finance firm, Wilson Partners , has welcomed Peplows, with offices in Exeter and Newton Abbot into the Group. The move strengthens Wilson Partners’ presence in the South West, significantly enhancing its capabilities in accounting, tax, and advisory services.With this latest acquisition, Wilson Partners now operates with over 360 staff across 10 offices in the South, pushing Group revenues to £40m.Allan Wilson, Wilson Partners’ MD said, “This marks another significant milestone in our growth journey. Peplows brings a wealth of experience and strong local and national relationships. Above all, they align with our culture and ambition. This is about strengthening our offer to clients while building a business that delivers real value, not just scale.”Adam Wardle, Head of M&A at Wilson Partners, commented:“We’re excited to bring the Peplows team on our journey. The South West is often overlooked as a hub for talent and innovation. Peplows shares our culture and commitment to great people and clients. With a strong foothold in the property sector, we now have almost 100 people supporting businesses and private individuals across the region. We’re looking forward to what we can achieve together.”Debbie Franklin, Director at Peplows, added:“We’re proud to support Wilson Partners’ expansion into the South West. This move brings greater reach, deeper expertise, and access to fantastic talent and services for our clients and team. Culture was the deciding factor – Wilson Partners’ ethos really resonated with us and we’re excited about the future together.”Founded in 2008 in Maidenhead, Wilson Partners was built with a clear vision: to champion UK SMEs and their leaders. Following years of strong organic growth, the business secured investment in 2021 to accelerate its ambition of becoming a Top 20 firm. Since then, Wilson Partners has completed ten acquisitions, with revenue increasing more than eightfold.Now a multi-award-winning firm, Wilson Partners works with SMEs, private individuals and private equity investors across the South of England. The firm is recognised as an 'Outstanding' place to work by Best Companies, awarded ‘Best Accountant’ at the EISA Awards, and was runner-up in the ‘Large Firm of the Year’ category at the 2025 Accounting Excellence Awards.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.