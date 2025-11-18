Wilson Partners advises on sale of Cubic Interactive to Milient Software to support international growth

Philip Atkinson, Corporate Finance Director, Wilson Partners

Wilson Partners has advised the shareholders of Cubic Interactive on its sale to Milient Software, a Nordic leader in cloud-based project management solutions

We were delighted to act following several off-market approaches by PE backed platforms. The vendors had not been actively seeking an exit, they saw the advantages of being part of a bigger group.,” — Philip Atkinson

MAIDENHEAD, BERKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wilson Partners has advised the shareholders of Cubic Interactive on its sale to Milient Software, a Nordic leader in cloud-based project management solutions. The transaction enhances Milient’s UK presence and strengthens its offering across the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) sector.Cubic Interactive, the team behind the Rapport3 platform, delivers purpose-built project and resource management software to over 230 clients worldwide. Known for its flexibility and sector expertise, Cubic’s high-performing UK-based team has developed a platform that drives operational efficiency for architects, engineers, and consultants.Milient Software, owned by specialist B2B software investor Monterro, serves around 1,500 customers in 69 countries and expects to achieve €12 million in subscription revenues by 2025. The acquisition supports Milient’s continued international expansion and product development roadmap.Phillip Atkinson, Corporate Finance Director at Wilson Partners, commented:“We were delighted to act for the Shareholders following several off-market approaches by private-equity backed buy-and-build platforms. Whilst the vendors had not been actively seeking an exit, they could see the advantages of being part of a bigger group – but the deal had to be right. We quickly sought and negotiated a substantial improvement in the initial offer terms and secured additional value through the completion mechanism.”Lars Owe Berge Nyland, CEO of Milient Software said “The acquisition of Cubic Interactive is fully aligned with Milient’s growth strategy. Following our previous acquisition of Flo10, this marks our second acquisition in the UK and further strengthens our position in this key market. It also makes us the largest provider in the industry. With Cubic on board, we gain new customers, a complementary product, and a team of talented professionals. “We expect continued growth and productivity gains from this acquisition. For our customers, this means access to better, more innovative solutions that make their workday easier.”Daniel LoGiudice, Director of Cubic Interactive Commented:” “Joining forces with Milient marks an incredibly exciting milestone for us. From our very first conversations, it was clear that our two companies share the same culture, values, and commitment to putting customers first. This partnership feels like a natural progression—one that not only strengthens what we’ve built at Cubic but also opens up new opportunities for innovation and growth. Together, we’ll be able to deliver even more value to our customers, expand into new markets, and continue pushing forward our shared vision for how technology can transform the way professional services firms work.”This transaction adds to Wilson Partners’ growing track record in the software space and underlines the firm’s expertise in navigating cross-border, strategic M&A.

