Wilson Partners extends South of England presence after joining forces with Tonbridge-based Lindeyer Francis Ferguson

Wilson Partners' ninth acquisition boosts revenue to >£35m expanding expertise in Audit, Tax and Not-for-Profits strengthening footprint in the south of England

We’re thrilled to welcome the team at LFF to the Wilson Partners Group. Kent is a hotbed of entrepreneurial activity, strategically positioned for both London and the South East.” — Allan Wilson

MAIDENHEAD, BERKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ninth acquisition boosts revenue to >£35m and expands expertise in Audit, Tax and Not-for-ProfitsHigh-growth accounting, tax and corporate finance firm Wilson Partners has acquired Tonbridge-based Lindeyer Francis Ferguson (LFF), strengthening its footprint across the South of England and expanding its expertise in audit, tax and not-for-profit sectors. The move increases Group revenue to over £35m, with more than 330 staff operating across nine offices.This latest acquisition follows recent deals with Plymouth-based Mark Holt & Co, Craufurd Hale in Maidenhead, and Max Accountants in Oakham. With the addition of LFF, Wilson Partners further consolidates its position across London and the South, reinforcing its commitment to serving the SME market with best-in-class advice.Allan Wilson, Managing Director of Wilson Partners, said:“We’re thrilled to welcome the team at LFF to the Wilson Partners Group. Kent is a hotbed of entrepreneurial activity, strategically positioned for both London and the South East. As always, we only partner with firms who share our values - strong in culture, people and client relationships, and LFF is a great match in all respects.”Jonathan Healey, Partner at Lindeyer Francis Ferguson, commented:“We’re excited to be joining the Wilson Partners Group. We’ve made strong progress in recent years and being part of a larger organisation not only strengthens our team but expands our client offering with additional services and a first-class IT infrastructure, future-proofing our growth.”Wilson Partners was established in 2008 in Maidenhead, Berkshire with a vision to champion UK SMEs and their leaders. After years of strong organic growth, the firm secured investment in 2021 to accelerate its ambitions toward becoming a Top 20 firm. Since then, Wilson Partners has completed nine acquisitions and grown revenue more than eightfold.Today, Wilson Partners is a multi-award-winning firm, working with SMEs, private individuals and private equity investors across London and the South. With offices in Maidenhead, Cambridge, Oakham, Plymouth, Reading, Sevenoaks, Tonbridge, Woking and South Africa, it has become one of the UK’s fastest-growing accounting firms. Recently recognised as an ‘Outstanding’ place to work by Best Companies, Wilson Partners also recently won ‘Best Accountant’ at the EISA awards and is shortlisted in the ‘Large Firm of the Year’ category at the 2025 Accounting Excellence Awards.

