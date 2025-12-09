Support Aviation Cybersecurity Compliance for 20% Less This December

SOFIA, BULGARIA, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sofema Online (SOL) has announced a temporary pricing adjustment for December to assist aviation organizations preparing for the implementation of EASA Part-IS (Information Security) requirements. Part-IS introduces new expectations for digital security oversight within Part 145, Part CAMO, and Operations environments.The updated pricing applies to a group of cybersecurity courses developed to address information security responsibilities across maintenance, continuing airworthiness, and operational domains. The adjustment is intended to support organizations as they align internal procedures with the new regulatory framework.Qualifying Courses (December Prices Reflect a 20% Adjustment) Part 145 Cybersecurity Foundation – Technicians and support staff. Standard price: €69.00. December price: €55.20.Part 145 Cybersecurity Essentials – Managers and quality staff. Standard price: €89.00. December price: €71.20.EASA Compliant Organisation Cybersecurity Responsibilities – Compliance managers. Standard price: €89.00. December price: €71.20.Part 145 Cybersecurity Implementation – Maintenance organizations. Standard price: €135.00. December price: €108.00.Part CAMO Information & Cybersecurity Implementation – Continuing airworthiness roles. Standard price: €135.00. December price: €108.00.Cybersecurity for Aviation Operations – Part IS Implementation – Flight operations. Standard price: €135.00. December price: €108.00.SOL notes that the courses are designed to address the specific requirements of EASA Part-IS and to support personnel responsible for developing and managing cybersecurity processes within their respective organizations. The training is delivered online, allowing participants to complete the material at their own pace.The December pricing is available until 31 December as part of the organization’s effort to facilitate industry preparation for the upcoming regulatory timelines.

