Streamlined Compliance for EASA & UK CAA Part 145 “Third Country” Holders

SOFIA, BULGARIA, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sofema Online , a division of Sofema Aviation Services, announces an expanded approach to support maintenance organisations operating under both EASA and UK CAA Part 145 “Third Country” approvals.Since the UK’s withdrawal from EASA, certification pathways have continued to diverge. Mutual recognition between the two systems is limited, and Maintenance Organisations holding dual approvals must demonstrate independent compliance with each authority. This includes separate certification and documented evidence aligned with both regulatory frameworks.Addressing Regulatory DivergenceSofema Online has developed a structured method that combines a core EASA baseline with focused UK CAA “difference” training. The approach is designed to avoid repetition while ensuring full alignment with each authority’s expectations.EASA Baseline: Training builds on established EASA standards as the primary foundation.UK CAA Differences: Short, targeted bridge courses address the specific variations introduced under the UK regulatory environment.Through this model, organisations can maintain dual compliance while reducing duplicated study time and mitigating operational disruption.HF, SMS, EWIS and FTS – Initial and Recurrent DeliveryAll required Human Factors (HF), Safety Management Systems (SMS), Electrical Wiring Interconnection System (EWIS), and Fuel Tank Safety (FTS) courses are available online. Separate certificates are issued for EASA-aligned and UK CAA-aligned training, supporting audit traceability.Module 9 and Module 10 RequirementsFor maintenance organisations outside the UK and EU, the demands placed on Certifying Staff remain significant. Both authorities require completion of Part 66 Module 9 (Human Factors) and Module 10 (Aviation Legislation).Traditionally delivered through extended classroom programs, these modules are now accessible through the Sofema Online Corporate Freedom Pass (CFP), including the UK CAA difference elements where applicable. This format removes travel requirements and reduces roster impact.Corporate Freedom Pass Compliance MatrixThrough the CFP subscription model, organisations receive immediate access to the following mandatory training used by dual-approved MROs:• Human Factors / SMS (Initial & Recurrent)EASA: Yes | UK CAA: Yes• Fuel Tank Safety (Initial & Recurrent)EASA: Yes | UK CAA: Yes• EWIS (Initial & Recurrent)EASA: Yes | UK CAA: Yes• Part 66 Module 9 (Initial)EASA: Yes | UK CAA: Yes• Part 66 Module 10 (Initial)EASA: Yes | UK CAA: YesCorporate Freedom Pass – Operational ModelThe CFP operates as a subscription-based platform designed to support flexible deployment across maintenance organisations:A single monthly or annual fee covers all personnel.Training such as Module 9, Module 10, HF, SMS, EWIS, and FTS can be assigned immediately.Compliance reports can be generated to meet EASA and UK CAA audit expectations.A Consolidated Approach for Part 145 OrganisationsWith the operational pressures facing Third Country Part 145 holders, the CFP provides a structured method to manage dual compliance requirements without duplicating training delivery.Sofema Online continues to monitor regulatory developments and offer training pathways aligned with both EASA and UK CAA frameworks.

