Sofema Online Announces 20% Discount on All Diploma Programs for December
Sofema Online Announces 20% Discount on All Diploma Programs for DecemberSOFIA, BULGARIA, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sofema Online (SOL) has announced a 20% discount on all Sofema Online Diploma Programs, available throughout December. The offer provides an opportunity for aviation professionals to expand their knowledge and strengthen their vocational competence.
Structured Learning for Professional Development
SOL Diploma Programs serve as organized learning paths designed to support aviation personnel in progressing from basic regulatory awareness to applied vocational capability. Each diploma groups 5 to more than 15 related courses into a single curriculum. This structure enables participants to move beyond meeting minimum compliance expectations and work toward a broader understanding of their specific operational area, including CAMO, Quality Assurance, or Maintenance Management.
Industry Relevance and Career Impact
The purpose of each Learning Path Diploma is to support competence building and career progression.
Professional commitment: Completing a self-paced, multi-course program within the typical 15-month access period demonstrates consistent engagement and a rounded understanding of the covered subjects.
Standardized knowledge: Diplomas help establish consistent vocational knowledge within the EASA environment. Roles such as Quality Manager or CAMO Engineer benefit from structured exposure to applicable regulatory areas, including Part M, Part 145, Safety Management Systems, and Root Cause Analysis.
Cost efficiency: By combining related training modules, the diploma format provides a lower overall cost compared with purchasing courses individually.
Program Structure and Certification
Participants complete each course within the designated learning path one by one. Every module includes a multiple-choice assessment, and a certificate is issued upon successful completion. After all modules in the path are completed, the participant receives the Sofema Online Learning Path Diploma.
Diploma Categories
Sofema Online provides a range of diplomas aligned with key aviation functions, including:
EASA Continuing Airworthiness Maintenance Organisation
EASA Continuing Airworthiness Maintenance Organisation Advanced
EASA Aircraft Maintenance Organisation
EASA Part 145 Safety Management System
Quality & Safety Competence in an EASA – CAMO & AMO Environment
Quality & Safety for EASA Compliant Operations Staff
EASA Flight & Ground Operations
EASA Continuing Airworthiness Instructor
EASA Stores Logistics & Inspection
Aviation Leadership and Management Skills Development
General Aviation CAMO Learning Path
Aircraft Technical Leasing – EASA
Safety Management Systems for Flight Operations Safety Managers
EASA Initial Airworthiness
EASA Part 147 Instructor Development
New: EASA Part 21 G Compliance & Safety System Development
December Enrollment Offer
The 20% discount applies to all Sofema Online Diploma Programs through December 31.
Promo Code: DECEMBER20
More information is available at Sofema Online for those wishing to enroll or review program details.
Steve Bentley
Sofema Online
team@sassofia.com
