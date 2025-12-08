Sofema Online Announces 20% Discount on All Diploma Programs for December

Sofema Online Announces 20% Discount on All Diploma Programs for December

SOFIA, BULGARIA, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sofema Online (SOL) has announced a 20% discount on all Sofema Online Diploma Programs, available throughout December. The offer provides an opportunity for aviation professionals to expand their knowledge and strengthen their vocational competence.Structured Learning for Professional DevelopmentSOL Diploma Programs serve as organized learning paths designed to support aviation personnel in progressing from basic regulatory awareness to applied vocational capability. Each diploma groups 5 to more than 15 related courses into a single curriculum. This structure enables participants to move beyond meeting minimum compliance expectations and work toward a broader understanding of their specific operational area, including CAMO, Quality Assurance, or Maintenance Management.Industry Relevance and Career ImpactThe purpose of each Learning Path Diploma is to support competence building and career progression.Professional commitment: Completing a self-paced, multi-course program within the typical 15-month access period demonstrates consistent engagement and a rounded understanding of the covered subjects.Standardized knowledge: Diplomas help establish consistent vocational knowledge within the EASA environment. Roles such as Quality Manager or CAMO Engineer benefit from structured exposure to applicable regulatory areas, including Part M, Part 145, Safety Management Systems, and Root Cause Analysis.Cost efficiency: By combining related training modules, the diploma format provides a lower overall cost compared with purchasing courses individually.Program Structure and CertificationParticipants complete each course within the designated learning path one by one. Every module includes a multiple-choice assessment, and a certificate is issued upon successful completion. After all modules in the path are completed, the participant receives the Sofema Online Learning Path Diploma.Sofema Online provides a range of diplomas aligned with key aviation functions, including:EASA Continuing Airworthiness Maintenance OrganisationEASA Continuing Airworthiness Maintenance Organisation AdvancedEASA Aircraft Maintenance OrganisationEASA Part 145 Safety Management SystemQuality & Safety Competence in an EASA – CAMO & AMO EnvironmentQuality & Safety for EASA Compliant Operations StaffEASA Flight & Ground OperationsEASA Continuing Airworthiness InstructorEASA Stores Logistics & InspectionAviation Leadership and Management Skills DevelopmentGeneral Aviation CAMO Learning PathAircraft Technical Leasing – EASASafety Management Systems for Flight Operations Safety ManagersEASA Initial AirworthinessEASA Part 147 Instructor DevelopmentNew: EASA Part 21 G Compliance & Safety System DevelopmentDecember Enrollment OfferThe 20% discount applies to all Sofema Online Diploma Programs through December 31.Promo Code: DECEMBER20More information is available at Sofema Online for those wishing to enroll or review program details.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.