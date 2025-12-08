Sofema Online Announces 20% Discount on All Diploma Programs for December

Submit Release
SOFIA, BULGARIA, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sofema Online (SOL) has announced a 20% discount on all Sofema Online Diploma Programs, available throughout December. The offer provides an opportunity for aviation professionals to expand their knowledge and strengthen their vocational competence.

Structured Learning for Professional Development

SOL Diploma Programs serve as organized learning paths designed to support aviation personnel in progressing from basic regulatory awareness to applied vocational capability. Each diploma groups 5 to more than 15 related courses into a single curriculum. This structure enables participants to move beyond meeting minimum compliance expectations and work toward a broader understanding of their specific operational area, including CAMO, Quality Assurance, or Maintenance Management.

Industry Relevance and Career Impact

The purpose of each Learning Path Diploma is to support competence building and career progression.

Professional commitment: Completing a self-paced, multi-course program within the typical 15-month access period demonstrates consistent engagement and a rounded understanding of the covered subjects.

Standardized knowledge: Diplomas help establish consistent vocational knowledge within the EASA environment. Roles such as Quality Manager or CAMO Engineer benefit from structured exposure to applicable regulatory areas, including Part M, Part 145, Safety Management Systems, and Root Cause Analysis.

Cost efficiency: By combining related training modules, the diploma format provides a lower overall cost compared with purchasing courses individually.

Program Structure and Certification

Participants complete each course within the designated learning path one by one. Every module includes a multiple-choice assessment, and a certificate is issued upon successful completion. After all modules in the path are completed, the participant receives the Sofema Online Learning Path Diploma.

Diploma Categories

Sofema Online provides a range of diplomas aligned with key aviation functions, including:

EASA Continuing Airworthiness Maintenance Organisation

EASA Continuing Airworthiness Maintenance Organisation Advanced

EASA Aircraft Maintenance Organisation

EASA Part 145 Safety Management System

Quality & Safety Competence in an EASA – CAMO & AMO Environment

Quality & Safety for EASA Compliant Operations Staff

EASA Flight & Ground Operations

EASA Continuing Airworthiness Instructor

EASA Stores Logistics & Inspection

Aviation Leadership and Management Skills Development

General Aviation CAMO Learning Path

Aircraft Technical Leasing – EASA

Safety Management Systems for Flight Operations Safety Managers

EASA Initial Airworthiness

EASA Part 147 Instructor Development

New: EASA Part 21 G Compliance & Safety System Development

December Enrollment Offer

The 20% discount applies to all Sofema Online Diploma Programs through December 31.
Promo Code: DECEMBER20

More information is available at Sofema Online for those wishing to enroll or review program details.

Steve Bentley
Sofema Online
team@sassofia.com
