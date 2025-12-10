Go Autonomous Launches Full Support for Agentic Commerce - creating a new frontier in B2B Commerce

The Autonomous Execution Fabric now provides end-to-end handling of transactions initiated through this emerging channel.

KøBENHAVN, DENMARK, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Go Autonomous today announced the platform’s support for agentic commerce , marking a significant step forward in enabling enterprises to transact reliably with autonomous purchasing agents through answering engines like ChatGPT, Microsoft Co-Pilot, and Gemini. The company’s Autonomous Execution Fabric now provides end-to-end handling of transactions initiated through this emerging channel, positioning Go Autonomous as one of the early leaders in the next evolution of B2B commerce.B2B enterprises have long operated across a patchwork of disparate systems and communication formats. Email orders, EDI messages, procurement networks, e-commerce portals, spreadsheets, PDFs, and custom integrations all impose unique structures, rules, and exceptions that make true automation difficult. Human judgment has traditionally been required to interpret ambiguous inputs, apply contract terms, manage exceptions, and ensure compliance. As autonomous purchasing agents begin to participate in commercial workflows, enterprises must now contend with an additional channel of complexity while maintaining accuracy, speed, and service quality.Go Autonomous has expanded its platform specifically to address this challenge. The updated execution fabric is designed to interpret, validate, and process transactions from autonomous agents with the same level of context and reliability applied to existing channels. Through the incorporation of embedded institutional knowledge - including policies, contract frameworks, exception patterns, and workflow controls—the platform enables transactions to be executed consistently without manual intervention. The result is a scalable, AI-native operational backbone capable of supporting both traditional human-initiated transactions and interactions with autonomous agents.“We’re thrilled to introduce out-of-the-box support for agentic commerce as the next major channel in B2B,” said Bjarke, CEO of Go Autonomous. “Enterprises can now multiply their commercial reach many times over while delivering a seamless, best-in-class customer experience - no matter where the transaction originates or what platform the buyer uses. This marks a milestone in making fully autonomous B2B operations not only possible, but practical and scalable.”With this announcement, Go Autonomous reinforces its role as a foundational technology provider for enterprises seeking to modernize commercial operations. The platform’s unified execution fabric allows organizations to manage every digital transaction, whether triggered by human users or agentic systems, through a single, intelligent fabric. This approach reduces operational overhead, strengthens compliance, shortens processing times, and allows businesses to respond immediately to demand signals across all channels.By enabling agentic commerce alongside existing digital pathways, Go Autonomous provides enterprises with greater flexibility and resilience in how they engage customers and manage transactions. The company views this evolution as a natural extension of its mission: to eliminate friction in B2B commerce and create an environment where the seamless flow of transactions enables companies to move revenue faster."

