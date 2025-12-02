Vertica and Go Autonomous Enter Strategic Partnership on Autonomous Commerce in the Nordics

Go Autonomous and Vertica enter partnership

Through the partnership, Vertica strengthens its ability to provide strategic advisory services and deliver advanced solutions within Autonomous Commerce

By integrating this technology into our portfolio and advisory, we can expand and help our customers with a broader range of services. We move from optimizing processes to making them fully autonomous” — Jeppe Hansen, CEO & Partner at Vertica

KøBENHAVN, DENMARK, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vertica , one of the Nordic region’s leading digital agencies within e-commerce and digital transformation, and Go Autonomous , specialized in Autonomous Commerce , have entered a strategic partnership. Vertica has been selected as the first partner in Go Autonomous’ partnership program, while Go Autonomous has been chosen as the provider of Autonomous Commerce solutions for Vertica’s customer base. The collaboration aims to deliver advanced commerce solutions to Nordic manufacturing companies and B2B distributors.Focus on Advisory Services and Transformative TechnologyThrough the partnership, Vertica strengthens its ability to provide strategic advisory services and deliver advanced solutions within Autonomous Commerce — a technology that can automate B2B transactions from commerce channels, including email, to ERP by reading, interpreting, and acting on complex inquiries (e.g., RFQs and orders in various formats) in real time.Expansion and Proven ResultsVertica chose Go Autonomous due to the company’s proven and measurable results with large Nordic B2B enterprises such as Grundfos, Danfoss, Nilfisk, and Velux. Jeppe Hansen, CEO & Partner at Vertica, states: “Our customers increasingly demand solutions that not only digitalize but also truly automate and create value. Autonomous Commerce is the key to achieving this. By integrating this technology into our portfolio and advisory model, Vertica can expand and help our customers with a broader range of services. We move from optimizing processes to making them fully autonomous — freeing up resources and accelerating our customers’ revenue and growth.”Go Autonomous selected Vertica as their first partner due to the agency’s deep competencies in digital transformation and its ability to deliver scalable B2B solutions. Bjarke Ruse Sejersen, CEO and Founder of Go Autonomous, comments on the partnership: “We are proud to enter this partnership with Vertica, whose competencies and deep understanding of e-commerce and digital transformation are unmatched in the Nordics. They clearly see the transformative vision of Autonomous Commerce and have the expertise needed to deliver it. Together, we can ensure that Nordic B2B companies gain access to the technology required to create a true competitive advantage through the implementation of Autonomous Commerce.”Overall, the partnership between Vertica and Go Autonomous marks a shift in Nordic B2B commerce. By combining Vertica’s deep strategic insights and experience with Go Autonomous’ groundbreaking technology, the two companies are ready to deliver future-proof digital transformation solutions that ensure competitiveness and create substantial business value for ambitious companies in the Nordics.

