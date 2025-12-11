CWS Hygiene International Selects Go Autonomous to Power Autonomous Commerce in B2B Operations

Go Autonomous partners with CWS Hygiene

The collaboration marks a crucial step in CWS Hygiene’s strategy to digitize and bring greater autonomy to its commercial operations.

This collaboration reflects our commitment to staying at the forefront of AI, where it has an impact, and we see Autonomous Commerce as a vital pillar of our enterprise architecture for the future.” — Mauli Tikkiwal, CIO of CWS Hygiene

KøBENHAVN, DENMARK, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CWS Hygiene International, a leading Germany-based provider of hygiene solutions, today announced a landmark partnership with Go Autonomous , selecting the firm as its strategic partner for Autonomous Commerce.The collaboration marks a crucial step in CWS Hygiene’s strategy to digitize and bring greater autonomy to its commercial operations, reinforcing the company's commitment to staying at the forefront of AI innovation within the competitive European market. This partnership is driven by CWS Hygiene's recognition that the future of B2B commercial operations is autonomous. The key initial focus will be enabling real-time insight into customer intent to drive efficiency and enhance customer experience across its service portfolio, which includes washroom hygiene and mats, ultimately delivering better service to its customers.Mauli Tikkiwal, CIO of CWS Hygiene, stated: “At CWS Hygiene, we’re taking an important first step toward bringing autonomy to our commercial operations. We’re thrilled to partner with Go Autonomous as our trusted Autonomous Commerce partner. This collaboration reflects our commitment to staying at the forefront of AI, where it actually has an impact, and we see Autonomous Commerce as a vital pillar of our enterprise architecture for the future.”Bjarke, Founder and CEO of Go Autonomous, added: “We are excited to partner with an industry leader like CWS Hygiene, whose dedication to sustainability and innovation perfectly aligns with our vision. CWS Hygiene’s commitment to adopting Autonomous Commerce demonstrates a forward-thinking approach to B2B operations. We look forward to exploring broader opportunities together to bring unprecedented levels of autonomy and efficiency to their commercial landscape.”The partnership signifies a major commitment to modernization in the B2B services sector. By leveraging Autonomous Commerce, CWS Hygiene is positioning itself for sustained operational excellence, ensuring a more intelligent and responsive customer experience as they continue to lead the way in sustainable hygiene solutions across Europe.About CWS HygieneWith innovative, sustainable and digitalised service solutions, CWS Hygiene ensures health, safety and protection in the workplace and in public spaces. The complete solutions include hand and toilet hygiene from small washrooms to large sanitary facilities, as well as clean entrance and exit areas with its mats in building complexes, public buildings and industrial facilities. CWS Hygiene stands for sustainability: thanks to its rental model, the company offers its customers a 'circular economy' and is committed to a healthier and safer future. Its 4,000 employees across Europe contribute to this. CWS Hygiene is active in 15 countries and is owned by Franz Haniel & Cie. GmbH. More information can be found at https://www.cws.com/hygiene About Go AutonomousGo Autonomous is a leading technology partner enabling Autonomous Commerce for B2B enterprises. Its platform provides AI-powered solutions for case management, helping companies automatically understand customer intent, streamline order-to-cash processes, and realize greater operational efficiency by bringing autonomy to commercial operations.

