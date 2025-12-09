Profectus Academy Wins the Sixth Annual Vesalius Innovation Award by Karger Publishers

From left to right: Marc-Oliver Gewaltig, CEO Thesify AI; Dr. Folmer Bokma, Profectus Academy; Matteo Pinna, PhD – Founder, Safespace Research

Profectus Academy that has developed AI tools to help researchers craft better grant proposals won 1st place at the VIA Award ceremony today in London

As the winner of the 2025 Vesalius Innovation Award, Profectus Academy fulfilled all the rigorous criteria with its successful application.” — Daniel Ebneter, CEO at Karger Publishers

BASEL, SWITZERLAND, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This year marks the sixth consecutive time that Karger Publishers has presented its Vesalius Innovation Award. The award honors internationally active startups that offer innovative solutions for the rapidly changing needs of the Health Sciences ecosystem. This year’s competition focused on the responsible use of artificial intelligence, research integrity, and sustainable knowledge transfer.The award was presented today as a part of the STM Innovation & Integrity Days in London. The following five finalists pitched their innovative ideas to the jury: Safespace Research, AuthentiSci, Profectus Academy , Thesify, and Scitility. The winning startup Profectus Academy provides AI tools for researchers to craft more powerful grant proposals.At today’s ceremony, Profectus Academy received the 15,000 USD award from Daniel Ebneter, CEO of Karger, who emphasized the growing role such innovations play in the field of health sciences and publishing. In addition, he thanked the seven-member jury, the VIA team, and the participating startups for their outstanding dedication to advancing scientific research in new ways.“The competition this year was particularly tough. As the winner of the 2025 Vesalius Innovation Award, Profectus Academy fulfilled all the rigorous criteria with its successful application,” explains Daniel Ebneter, CEO at Karger Publishers. “The company’s smart and ethical use of AI tools to enhance researchers’ grant opportunities is well-aligned with Karger’s mission to democratize science and access to funding for the researchers who conduct it.”Runner-up prizes were awarded to two startups: Safespace Research, which provides AI-driven mental health support through science and peer networks, and Thesify, which offers an AI-based writing assistant for structured reviews, semantic literature search, and paper digests.You can find more information about the Vesalius Innovation Award at karger.com/via and in this › video Find out more about our partner the STM Association along with our sponsors Molecular Connections, M3, and Startup Academy.About Karger PublishersConnecting people and science since 1890, Karger provides scientists, healthcare professionals, patients, and the broader public with reliable and tailored information in Health Sciences. Building upon a publishing portfolio of more than 100 reputable medical journals, 9,000 books, and the award-winning Fast Facts medical info series, Karger excels in medical education and HCP engagement across multiple formats, including videos, animations, podcasts, and more. Academic institutions and the Pharma industry entrust Karger with their most demanding communication challenges. Based in Switzerland Karger Publishers is present in 15 countries with a team of 200 dedicated professionals worldwide, and is part of Oxford University Press.For more information, please visit karger.com

Vesalius Innovation Award: 2025 Edition

