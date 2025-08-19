Seven-Member Jury for Karger’s Sixth Annual Vesalius Innovation Award Set

Members of the VIA Award 2025 jury, representing diverse expertise across the selection committee

Early-stage startups in health sciences & publishing compete for the shortlist this fall. The jury has begun the task of selecting the most promising contenders

Going into its sixth year, the Vesalius Innovation Award has become a well-established, prominent prize in the scientific community.” — tephanie Dawson, CEO at ScienceOpen and VIA jury member

BASEL, SWITZERLAND, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The jury members of the Vesalius Innovation Award , now in its sixth year, have been announced. A total of $25,000 in prizes will be granted to the top applicants. The award winner will receive $15,000, while the two runners-up will be awarded $5,000 each.This year’s jury members are Professor Dr. med., Dr. med. h.c. Dan Atar, Professor of Cardiology and Head of Research, Dept. of Medicine, Oslo University Hospital; Jignesh Bhate, Founder & CEO, Molecular Connections; Stephanie Dawson, CEO, ScienceOpen; Dr. Phill Jones, Co-founder, Digital and Technology, MoreBrains Cooperative and Hylke Koers, CIO STM, and Daniel Ebneter, CEO, Karger Publishers. Kate Gardner, Co-founder, scientifyRESEARCH and 2022 VIA runner-up, continues her second year as a jury member."Going into its sixth year, the Vesalius Innovation Award has become a well-established, prominent prize in the scientific community," says Stephanie Dawson, CEO at ScienceOpen and VIA jury member. "I am delighted to be a part of history in the making as we honor those innovators who design cutting-edge solutions to support the healthcare ecosystem."The competition this year will focus on the responsible use of artificial intelligence research integrity , and sustainable knowledge transfer. After the jury’s evaluation, the top five shortlisted startups will be invited to present their ideas at the STM Week in London on December 9th at BMA House, an excellent opportunity for the contestants to showcase their innovations to a wider audience and gain valuable exposure.About the Vesalius Innovation AwardNow in its 6th year, the Vesalius Innovation Award has been presented in collaboration with the STM Association since its inception, and the organizers are grateful for the continued support of their sponsors.The Vesalius Innovation Award, whose name originates from the Renaissance rebel and pioneer of modern anatomy Andreas Vesalius, is an excellent opportunity for startups in the health sciences and publishing sectors to gain recognition and support for their innovative ideas. Karger encourages all eligible startups to apply and wishes them the best of luck in the competition.About Karger PublishersConnecting people and science since 1890, Karger provides scientists, healthcare professionals, patients, and the broader public with reliable and tailored information in Health Sciences. Building upon a publishing portfolio of more than 100 reputable scholarly journals and the award-winning Fast Facts medical info series, Karger excels in medical education and omnichannel HCP engagement in multiple formats, including 3D animations, podcasts, AR/VR environments, and more. Academic institutions and both medical affairs and pharma marketing teams in the corporate space entrust Karger with their most demanding communication challenges. Independent and family-led in the fourth generation by Chairwoman Gabriella Karger, Switzerland-based Karger is present in 15 countries with a team of 200 dedicated professionals worldwide.For more information, please visit karger.com

Exploring the Vesalius Innovation Award journeys of previous winners: ImageTwin

