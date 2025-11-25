Karger Publishers Advances Scientific Storytelling to Help Academic Institutions Drive Research Impact

Karger Publishers: Karger Amplify Illustration

BASEL, SWITZERLAND, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reflecting its ongoing dedication to supporting science at all levels, Karger Publishers has reshaped its long-standing, proven collection of science communications and outreach products. The portfolio caters to the growing need of academic research managers to enhance research visibility and drive their institution’s societal research impact.With the understanding that knowledge only matters when it is seen and applied, the company is introducing Karger Amplify, the engagement studio for research. This service delivers science communications and scientific storytelling that elevates research results to key stakeholders beyond academia, such as funders, policy regulators, industry and the general public.Karger has tailored the program to amplify research impact across every stage of the research cycle through multiple formats and multichannel campaigns. Even though the service is aimed at the institutional level, Karger’s engagement studio offers researchers to collaborate one-on-one with communication experts. Together, they develop solutions that align with personal, but also institutional impact goals and budgets.Karger is a medical publisher that combines a 130-year legacy of researcher engagement with experience in creating scientific communication assets.What is Karger Amplify?Offered across all scientific disciplines, Karger Amplify turns complex research into stories that resonate. The easily digestible formats contain illustrations, animations, videos, podcasts, knowledge hubs and microsites, plus corresponding social media campaigns, providing a human-first studio experience with visual and audio storytelling.Benefits for Institutions• Expands global reach and grows research influence• Saves research managers time and expenses• Tracks performance with robust and timely reporting• Enables researchers to attract funding and citations“More than ever before researchers require reliable and trustworthy support to share their hard-earned knowledge with critical stakeholders,” says Daniel Ebneter, CEO, Karger Publishers. “Our mission is to bridge the gap between academia and key sectors such as policy, practice, education, and industry to maximize meaningful societal impact. In the end, we stand for research integrity , valuable research, and the people who conduct it.”For more information, visit the Website http://amplify.karger.com About Karger PublishersConnecting people and science since 1890, Karger provides scientists, healthcare professionals, patients, and the broader public with reliable and tailored information in Health Sciences. Building upon a publishing portfolio of more than 100 reputable scholarly journals and the award-winning Fast Facts medical info series, Karger excels in medical education and omnichannel HCP engagement in multiple formats, including 3D animations, podcasts, AR/VR environments, and more. Academic institutions and both medical affairs and pharma marketing teams in the corporate space entrust Karger with their most demanding communication challenges. Independent and family-led in the fourth generation by Chairwoman Gabriella Karger, Switzerland-based Karger is present in 15 countries with a team of 200 dedicated professionals worldwide.For more information, please visit http://www.karger.com

