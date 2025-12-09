Softil Sees More Evolution in its Outlook 2026 for the MCX Mission-Critical Communications Industry

Pierre Hagendorf, Softil’s CEO

MCX UI/UX innovation will drive adaption, new device form factors will progress and FRMCS testing gets underway

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Softil, the world’s leading mission-critical communications (MCX) solutions enabler, today issues its annual outlook for the dynamic, fast-evolving MCX industry covering the 2026 period.“As the number of public safety communications operators rolling out MCX services is increasing rapidly around the world, the year 2026 will see more technological evolution in the rapidly developing mission-critical communications space,” says Pierre Hagendorf, Softil’s CEO. “MCX innovations will span from new forms of User Interface and User Experience to new situational awareness tools to network access to spectrum management, all accelerating the pace of MCX deployments worldwide.”Softil’s Outlook 2026 delves into MCX user interfaces, device form factors, fast-pace innovation in MCX situational awareness capabilities, crucial role of AI in MCX, uptake in mission-critical Video (MCVideo) use, improved spectrum and network access management, use of drones and robots, device-to-device communications, and more. Softil also sees 6G making its initial strides toward MCX use cases in 2026.The full Softil MCX Technology Outlook for 2026 can be read here: https://www.softil.com/articles/mcx-predictions-2026/ About SoftilSoftil is the world’s leading enabler of IP communications solutions for mission-critical telecommunications products and services. Softil’s BEEHD framework (SDK) is the key enabling technology behind a wide range of 3GPP MCX mission-critical communication solutions, devices, and products, as well as rich media applications for Enterprise and IMS/VoLTE. With more than 900 major corporations across the globe as customers, Softil’s many technological achievements include the pioneering of Voice and Video over IP, combining its unique expertise in standards-based signaling, multimedia and IMS. Softil’s award-winning suite of Protocol Stacks includes IMS, Diameter, SIP, MSRP, and others. Softil enabling technologies ensure simplified development and earliest roll-out of new products to market. Visit https://www.softil.com Ends

