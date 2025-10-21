Softil: FRMCS Gearing Toward Commercial Availability

Over 115 engineers will meet at UIC headquarters this month to test interoperability and harmonization of future rail communications systems

With FRMCS well on its way to initial rollout in 2030, Softil’s BEEHD technology is poised to become key for developers of on-board telecom FRMCS products and services” — Pierre Hagendorf, Softil’s CEO

TEL AVIV, FRANCE, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The much heralded Future Railway Mobile Communication System (FRMCS) is advancing quickly to begin rollout in 2030 and has become priority technology for Europe’s future railway networks.The 5G Broadband-based FRMCS provides unprecedented opportunities to enable and support railways’ digitalization, support existing applications such as ETCS and voice, as well as enable new applications such as data/video services and other essential services requiring telecom quality, flexibility and capacity.As FRMCS technology enters the active testing phase, it is crucial to ensure the interoperability of FRMCS systems, devices and equipment. To address this need, over 115 engineers plus observers and remote participants from the railway industries’ supply chains will meet at an ETSI Plugtest event this month in Paris to prepare for the MORANE 2 testing project and validate the latest version of the UIC FRMCS standard, relying on full power of 3GPP Release 19 MCX core. These activities will assist in the creation of the FRMCS first edition standard which will be endorsed for deployment in Europe.“With FRMCS well on its way to initial rollout in 2030, Softil’s BEEHD technology is poised to become key for developers of on-board telecom FRMCS products and services, with Softil’s MCX railway customers leading the way,” says Pierre Hagendorf, Softil’s CEO.Siemens Mobility is a perfect example of Softil’s railways customers that have already developed FRMCS Cab Radio and is now extending its FRMCS product portfolio to develop a Telecom on Board Architecture (TOBA) communication system using Softil’s BEEHD enabling framework to validate interoperability within the MORANE 2 project.FRMCS is expected to support existing applications such as the European Train Control System (ETCS) and voice services and to enable new services such as operational grades GoA1/2/3/4, data and video services that require enhanced quality, flexibility, and capacity. The project also involves cooperation with regulatory and standardization bodies, particularly the ERA, and aims to align with other EU-Rail projects and initiatives.About Softil’s BEEHD Framework TechnologySoftil’s BEEHD is a 3GPP MCX Release 18 standard-compliant cross-platform framework (SDK) designed for developers and manufacturers of handheld and ruggedized devices, MCX/LMR gateways, dispatch consoles, recording solutions and train/metro communication equipment. BEEHD technology is also destined for system integrators, MCX application developers and service providers looking to accelerate the development of IP-based mission-critical voice and video over LTE and 5G (MCPTT, MCVideo, MCData) solutions for first responders, utilities, mining, transportation and more. BEEHD offers market-proven interoperability with all major MCX systems deployed around the world.About SoftilSoftil is the world’s leading enabler of IP communications solutions for mission-critical telecommunications products and services. Softil’s BEEHD framework (SDK) is the key enabling technology behind a wide range of 3GPP MCX mission-critical communication solutions, devices, and products, as well as rich media applications for Enterprise and IMS/VoLTE. With more than 900 major corporations across the globe as customers, Softil’s many technological achievements include the pioneering of Voice and Video over IP, combining its unique expertise in standards-based signaling, multimedia and IMS. Softil’s award-winning suite of Protocol Stacks includes IMS, Diameter, SIP, MSRP, and others. Softil enabling technologies ensure simplified development and earliest roll-out of new products to market. Visit https://www.softil.com ###

