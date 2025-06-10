Softil Frontlining Interoperable, Best-of-Breed Mission-Critical Communications Solutions at CCW 2025

Sagi Subocki, Softil’s Vice-President, Products & Marketing

Built on Softil’s BEEHD technology, live demonstrations of vendor partner devices and solutions take place in Softil’s booth #K61 throughout the MCX event

Using Softil’s BEEHD MCX SDK, vendors provide first responders in emergency services with richer voice and data sharing devices to better perform their life saving tasks” — Sagi Subocki, Softil’s Vice-President, Products & Marketing

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Critical Communications World 2025 prepares to open its doors in Brussels (June 17-19, 2025), Softil, the world’s leading mission-critical communications (MCX) solutions enabler, today unveils its program for CCW 2025.“From the outset of the MCX revolution, the key philosophy of the standards bodies behind the MCX family of standards was to avoid technology silos and bring unrivaled, truly interoperable solutions to market in the shortest timeframe,” explains Sagi Subocki, Softil’s Vice-President, Products & Marketing. “Using Softil’s BEEHD MCX SDK, vendors provide first responders in emergency services with richer voice and data sharing devices to better perform their life saving tasks.”Softil’s unique BEEHD technology is today the foundation of many MCX devices and solutions across the globe and some will be showcased in Softil’s booth #K61 at CCW 2025.Visitors will be given live demonstrations of the state-of-the-art P25/MCX dual-mode (Hybrid) XL-200 devices from L3Harris, Sepura’s TETRA/MCX SLC3 handsets, and more. Additionally, breakthrough MCX D2D demonstrations based on Qualcomm’s 5G Sidelink technology with Softil’s BEEHD software will take place at Softil’s and Qualcomm’s stands throughout the event.Softil’s demonstrations can also be experienced via organized tech tours to exhibitor booths. One tech tour with the theme “Sharing Critical Communications Vertical Case Studies” takes place on June 17 starting from 13:30 and the second on “Emerging Technology Solutions” is scheduled for June 19 beginning 11:35.Using the event link on Softil’s website, CCW 2025 visitors can request individual or group meetings with Team Softil … https://www.softil.com/events/critical-communications-world-2025/ Softil’s MCX and MCVideo latest white papers, as well as MCX Case Studies will also be on hand and available for download from the firm’s website at https://www.softil.com/mcx-downloads/ Other MCX news … ICCA AwardsFrom over 200 submissions for this year’s International Critical Communications Awards, Softil and a number of its partners have been selected among finalists in two categories - "Best MCX product or solution of the year" and "Best use of critical communications in public safety," together with its partner Japan Radio Company, as well as another joint submission with L3Harris Technologies in the same "Best MCX product or solution of the year" category. Another Softil BEEHD enabled partner, Catalyst Communications Technologies, has also been shortlisted for the same award with its MCX offering.About Softil’s BEEHD Framework TechnologySoftil’s BEEHD is a 3GPP MCX Release 18 standard-compliant cross-platform framework (SDK) designed for developers and manufacturers of handheld and ruggedized devices, MCX/LMR gateways, dispatch consoles, recording solutions and train/metro communication equipment. BEEHD technology is also destined for system integrators, MCX application developers and service providers looking to accelerate the development of IP-based mission-critical voice and video over LTE and 5G (MCPTT, MCVideo, MCData) solutions for first responders, utilities, mining, transportation and more. BEEHD offers market-proven interoperability with all major MCX systems deployed around the world.About SoftilSoftil is the leading enabler of IP communications solutions for mission-critical telecommunications products and services. Softil’s BEEHD framework (SDK) is the key enabling technology behind a wide range of 3GPP MCX mission-critical communication solutions, devices, and products, as well as rich media applications for Enterprise and IMS/VoLTE. With more than 900 major corporations across the globe as customers, Softil’s many technological achievements include the pioneering of Voice and Video over IP, combining its unique expertise in standards-based signaling, multimedia and IMS. Softil’s award-winning suite of Protocol Stacks includes IMS, Diameter, SIP, MSRP, and others. Softil enabling technologies ensure simplified development and earliest roll-out of new products to market. Visit https://www.softil.com *****

