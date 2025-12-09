Craftsmanship by Kai-Wei Liu - Sinnie Design Wins Silver in A' Interior Design Awards

Craftsmanship

Kai-Wei Liu - Sinnie Design's Innovative Cafe Design Recognized for Excellence by International Jury

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected international design competition, has announced Kai-Wei Liu - Sinnie Design 's Craftsmanship as a Silver winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the Taiwanese design firm's exceptional skill in creating a cafe space that seamlessly blends tradition and innovation, functionality and aesthetics.The Silver A' Interior Design Award celebrates designs that not only meet the highest standards of visual appeal but also demonstrate outstanding usability and innovation. Kai-Wei Liu - Sinnie Design's Craftsmanship exemplifies these qualities, offering a cafe experience that resonates with both industry professionals and everyday customers. By earning this distinction, Craftsmanship showcases the potential for thoughtful interior design to enhance brand visibility and customer engagement.Craftsmanship preserves the original features of a former warehouse while introducing a sharp industrial style characterized by repurposed machinery, steel beams, and warm wood accents. EMT conduits along the gable roof enhance lighting and air circulation, while guiding lines on the flooring and bright green exterior walls attract attention and encourage exploration. These intricate design elements work together to create a space that is both visually striking and deeply functional.By earning the Silver A' Interior Design Award, Craftsmanship not only brings recognition to Kai-Wei Liu - Sinnie Design but also sets a new standard for cafe design. The project's success may inspire further innovation in the field, as designers seek to create spaces that similarly blend a strong sense of history with cutting-edge style and functionality. For Kai-Wei Liu - Sinnie Design, this honor serves as motivation to continue pushing the boundaries of interior design.Craftsmanship was designed by Kai-Wei Liu, the founder and lead designer of Sinnie Design. Liu's expertise in blending traditional elements with modern sensibilities is evident throughout the award-winning project.Interested parties may learn more about Craftsmanship and Kai-Wei Liu - Sinnie Design's innovative approach to interior design at:About Kai-Wei Liu - Sinnie DesignKai-Wei Liu - Sinnie Design is a Taiwan-based interior design firm known for its heartfelt approach to creating spaces that connect the beauty of the past with the needs of the present. By combining perceptual emotions with rational elements and natural media, Kai-Wei Liu - Sinnie Design crafts environments that inspire and uplift, guiding clients toward a brighter future.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their significant contributions to advancing industry standards and design practices. The rigorous selection process, conducted by an expert jury panel, evaluates entries based on criteria such as innovative use of space, material selection, functionality, aesthetics, sustainability, and cultural relevance. Earning a Silver A' Design Award is a mark of exceptional design skill and creativity.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has promoted excellence in design across all industries since 2008. With a mission to create a better world through the power of good design, the A' Design Award recognizes and celebrates pioneering products and projects that positively impact society. By showcasing these innovative designs on a global stage, the competition inspires designers and brands to develop superior solutions that advance and benefit the world community.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates and take part with their projects at:

